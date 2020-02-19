

Moon halos and corona visible in this panoramic photograph captured on Feb. 13 east of Winnipeg, Canada. (Brent Mckean)

Brent Mckean thought he had seen just about everything the sky has to offer. But on Thursday, Feb. 13, his day began with a scene that looked like something from another planet.

The sky was aglow with colorful arcs of light. Some appeared ghostly white, while others were tinged with color. Iridescent blankets of delicate hues appeared draped around the moon, while various bows, halos and patches of illumination danced around it.

“I’ve seen some [halos] in the daytime,” Mckean, a welder by training and photographer by trade, said in an interview. “I saw a moonbow a few years back … I even got lightning going through it.” But for Mckean, last Thursday’s display was nothing short of remarkable. He witnessed it near his home, about 35 miles east of Winnipeg, Canada.

The image captures a wide array of phenomena; some fall under the category of halos, while the more diffuse shadings closer to the moon are from a corona. This optical phenomenon is not to be confused with the sun’s atmosphere, which is also called the corona.

In this case, the corona is caused by a diffraction pattern, resulting from moonlight bent around the edges of supercooled water droplets. That changes the path of each ray, resulting in a colorful interference pattern splayed overhead. This is similar to why you see a rainbow of colors reflected off a CD or DVD. The smaller the water droplets, the larger the corona.

Beyond that, Mckean’s photo shows what at first glance appears to be a 22-degree halo. Around it, however, you’ll notice a second, slightly elliptical arc that overlaps the 22-degree halo at the top. It’s unclear if this arc reaches all the way around the 22-degree halo, or is solely an arc. In either case, it stems from something called the “circumscribed halo.” When the moon is low in the sky (below 29 degrees in altitude), the elliptical circumscribed halo separates into upper and lower tangent arcs, such as the one depicted.

“It had sort of an eyeball-ish shape,” Mckean said.

Ice Climbing today with massive sun halo. This was taken in Manitoba, Canada Feel free to share from my page and follow #explorecanada #exploremb #501northphotography Posted by 501 North Photography - Brent Mckean on Saturday, January 11, 2020

The halos form because of refraction, or the bending of waves of light through ice crystals in the shape of hexagonal prisms. On either side of the halo, there’s a bright patch called a parhelia. (Ordinarily they’re nicknamed “sundogs,” but in this case, perhaps “moondog” is more appropriate?) For those to be visible, some of the ice crystals must be oriented vertically.

Moreover, a “parhelic circle” is visible, stretching horizontally through the two moondogs and the moon.

The photograph is as scientifically exquisite as it is visually stunning, as it shows evidence of supercooled water droplets and ice crystals present at the same time. Temperatures at the time were measured at minus-20 degrees, yet some of the available moisture in the air remained in the liquid state. How can this be?

Water droplets can remain liquid at temperatures as low as minus-40 … but only if they have nothing to freeze onto. The fact that there were supercooled water droplets at minus-20 indicates the air was very clean, and nearly bereft of any aerosols or other impurities.

However, this must have only been true in a thin layer, as ice crystals were clearly also present to create the halos. They may have been in the form of translucent cirrus clouds high aloft. But there’s a chance surface pollution could have resulted in “diamond dust,” small confetti-like ice crystals materializing in the air just above ground level. (There is evidence for this in the small streaks of light at the top of the frame, probably the moonlight glinting off dancing diamond dust within the 1½-second exposure.)

It’s not the first time Mckean has captured such an assortment of optical phenomena. In December 2017, he snapped this epic shot during the daytime:

Brent Mckean captured this photo of the aurora borealis; he states that the light beneath it was brighter than during a full moon. (Brent Mckean)

Mckean has become adept at recognizing the conditions that give rise to the spectacles he immortalizes through his photography. “I always look around and keep an eye on the weather,” he explained.

He also keeps a journal, charting weather conditions each time he experiences something unusual.

But Mckean says the best way to experience the beauty of Mother Nature is simply to look up.