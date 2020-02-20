Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Embracing the cold with anticipation. Just a few evening flakes would bring snow-lover elation.

Express forecast

Today: Increasing clouds, a few snowflakes possible late afternoon. Highs: 38 to 43.

Increasing clouds, a few snowflakes possible late afternoon. Highs: 38 to 43. Tonight: Evening snow flurries possible, clearing late night. Lows: 19 to 25.

Evening snow flurries possible, clearing late night. Lows: 19 to 25. Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, chilly breeze. Highs: 37 to 42.

Forecast in detail

A two-day cold surge reminds us that it is still officially winter, but our snow jinx continues as accumulating precipitation remains well to the south. We’re left with just the chance for a few flakes this evening. Milder temperatures return this weekend, while abundant sunshine is a reason to get out and enjoy.

Today (Thursday): Clouds quickly increase around sunrise and thicken as the day goes on. Winds are minimal from the north, and highs are mainly in the upper 30s and low 40s. A band of moisture to our south may extend far enough to produce a few late-day snowflakes, especially south of the District, but accumulating snow is likely to remain in southern Virginia and North Carolina. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered snow flurries remain possible through the evening, but even a dusting is a long shot. Light winds from the north introduce wind chills in the teens. Lows fall to the upper teens to lower 20s (mid-20s downtown) as skies clear after midnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Really dry air ups the static electricity, so don’t be shocked! Skies are mainly sunny, but the heart of the Arctic air mass keeps temperature rises meager. Highs get held up in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and light north winds make it feel closer to freezing. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds calm under clear skies. Lows range from midteens to mid-20s. Confidence: High



Sun dog photographed Wednesday. (Kit Case/Flickr)

A look ahead

Saturday rebounds from a very chilly start to almost mild conditions under sunny skies. Highs should reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows are still chilly, ranging from mid-20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine dominates Sunday and warms things up nicely. Highs are generally in the low to mid-50s. Overnight clouds gradually increase, and lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds thicken Monday, but any showers should hold off until late in the day. Highs hold in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): If only we were 200 miles farther south, but we aren’t. Even a dusting will be hard to achieve through Thursday evening.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.