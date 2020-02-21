

Mostly sunny Potomac River rapids Monday near Mile 12 on the C&O Canal in Maryland. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Brrr. Wind chills start in the teens. Maybe it feels nearer to 30 later as the wind decreases? Hard to grade much higher, even with sun. Prolonged cold — not quick jolts — would allow acclimation. Sigh.

Express forecast

Today: Wind-chilled but sunny. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

Wind-chilled but sunny. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40. Tonight: Clear with less breeze. Lows: Mid-teens to mid-20s.

Clear with less breeze. Lows: Mid-teens to mid-20s. Tomorrow: Sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s. Sunday: Sunny and calm. Highs: 51-58.

Forecast in detail

Day two of our wintry shock is our final one of this bout. We warm into the 50s this weekend under continuing sunny skies. Our recent trend without much snow looks to continue. Precipitation of any kind may stay away until late Monday or Tuesday.

Today (Friday): Wow, it’s truly cold for at least a few hours in the morning, with wind chills starting in the teens, climbing into the 20s for most of the day. Afternoon high temperatures struggle into the mid-30s to near 40 degrees, despite sunshine dominating the day. With dew points in the single digits indicating VERY dry air, watch out for static shocks and dry body parts! Northerly winds average around 10 mph but could gust near 20 mph through midday. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds calm fairly quickly after sunset, averaging 5 mph out of the west. Wind chills still average in the 20s, so stay bundled up. Skies are clear, allowing surface warmth to escape easily, leading to cold predawn low temperatures in the mid-teens to mid-20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Winter loses its grip quickly. By late afternoon, high temperatures rebound near 50 degrees. Perhaps a few mid-50s in the sunniest spots, especially south of town. West-southwest breezes around 10 mph are ushering in a milder air mass. Sunny skies help, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures drop readily after sunset. Thanks to clear skies and dying breezes, the region gets chilly again, with most spots in the 20s. Downtown could perhaps stay around 30 degrees in the predawn chill. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Sunshine again rules as we continue to enjoy above-average temperatures. By afternoon we should top out, generally, in the mid-50s. Plus or minus a couple of degrees. It should prove our calmest day of the weekend, with breezes light and variable, perhaps nearly calm much of the day. Enjoy! Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Clouds slowly increase nearer dawn. Very light southerly breezes may help boost temperatures by a couple of degrees over our previous night’s low temperatures. The range most likely is upper 20s to mid-30s (downtown) by just before sunrise. Confidence: Medium

Clouds dominate Monday and Tuesday, but the main shower chances and potential light rain periods may focus on later Monday into early Tuesday. Stay tuned for timing and intensity details as we get closer. Both days should manage to make it into the 50s for high temperatures, with an outside chance we surpass 60 degrees Tuesday with a hint of mugginess. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Accumulating snow chances over the next week for our region have dipped below 10 percent. We’ll keep watching — perhaps late next week? — for anything to resurrect our SPI.

