

The Manassas Battlefield earlier this month. (Tom Mockler/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Lots of that increasingly strong sunshine. Add milder temperatures than in recent days. Not bad!

Express forecast

Today: Sunny. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Sunny. Highs: Low to mid-50s. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 20s to low 30s.

Mostly clear. Lows: Low 20s to low 30s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Forecast in detail

I have a feeling it’s going to be busy outdoors this weekend. Although we’re dealing with more above-normal temperatures, it’s hard to complain too much, given that the conditions are quite nice overall. These breaks in the weather don’t tend to last long in winter, so as you might imagine, we’ve got more storminess to watch heading into the new workweek.

Today (Saturday): It’s a cold start, as you should probably expect in February. From there, the day just gets better. Sunshine rules and temperatures rise to the low and mid-50s for highs. Winds are out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures fall off quickly with sunset, thanks to the dry air in place. Clear skies help as well. This should be a big-range kind of night from suburbs to city. Someone could end up near 20, while downtown might only make freezing. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Plan on more great weather if you’ve got anything scheduled outside. We may see a few clouds float by at times, especially in the afternoon, but sunshine is the rule. High temperatures mainly end up in the mid- and upper 50s, but someone could touch 60. Winds are from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: There might be some increase in clouds through the night, but we stay dry. Lows settle across the 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Clouds continue to fill our skies Monday. At this point it doesn’t seem like much of anything will fall from them, at least during the day. High temperatures again shoot for the mid- and upper 50s. The odds of rain grow by late in the day, with showers becoming more likely after dark. Confidence: Medium

Showers are a good bet into Tuesday. It still doesn’t look like a big rainmaker, but we could see a steadier period of activity at some point. Even with the clouds and rain around, a surge of warmth keeps on pressing. Highs should end up well into the 50s and maybe nearer 60. Confidence: Low-Medium