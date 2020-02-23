

Spring was in the air yesterday at 21st and M streets NW. (Joe Flood via Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Like yesterday but a few degrees warmer. Certainly a nice way to close out the weekend!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant! Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-to-upper 30s.

Turning partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-to-upper 30s. Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, possible p.m. showers. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

Forecast in detail

I mean, if we can’t muster any snow, then this is how I’d like to spend the last Sunday in February. A second dose of sunny and mild closes out the weekend — today’s a few degrees warmer than yesterday’s — as spring fever starts to kick in. Mild temperatures remain into midweek, but with increasing clouds and shower chances, before we turn colder by Thursday.

Today (Sunday): Morning temperatures steadily rise through the 30s into the 40s as bright sunshine burns away the chill. Skies remain mostly sunny throughout the day, and we’re feeling mighty nice as afternoon highs reach the upper 50s to near 60 with light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies may turn partly cloudy during the evening and overnight, but that’s really the only story, with light winds and lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly sunny skies early turn mostly cloudy as we get into the late morning or afternoon. A few light showers are possible by mid-to-late afternoon as our next system closes in from the west and south. Temperatures stay on the mild side, thanks to continued light winds from the south, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: We’re pretty well socked in with clouds with a chance of showers during the evening and then rain likely overnight, which means we’re likely to wake up to wet pavement. Overnight temperatures stagnate in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Showers remain likely Tuesday morning with rain chances diminishing during the afternoon. Temperatures stay mild with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Can’t rule out a lingering shower or some drizzle Tuesday night, with temperatures only falling to the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Another system is likely to bring more rain Wednesday, although it’s uncertain if the rain develops earlier in the day or holds off until the afternoon or evening. Highs head for the 50s again before a late-day cold front ushers in colder air for our late week and weekend. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.