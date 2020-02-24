

Yesterday’s sunset from Northern Virginia. (Chris Duncan/Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: We’ll tolerate the increasing clouds after the well-timed weekend sun. And we’re still rather mild with showers mostly holding off until late.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

The weekend was a beauty with well-timed blue skies and bright sunshine. The mild air sticks around into midweek, as do increasing clouds and a more unsettled pattern. The best chance of showers comes later tonight into tomorrow morning, and again Wednesday afternoon into evening. Colder and windy conditions then set up shop Thursday into the weekend.

Today (Monday): The mild air remains in place, although it’s tempered a bit by increasing clouds. We’re partly to mostly cloudy, as early- to midmorning temperatures rise into the upper 30s and low 40s, with light winds from the south helping afternoon highs from the mid-50s to near 60. Could see a few light showers during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few light showers still possible during the evening, with showers likely overnight as low pressure to the west gets a bit closer. Temperatures stay mild with mostly cloudy skies and light winds from the south and southeast, as lows settle in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Scattered showers probably linger tomorrow morning as temperatures hover in the 40s. We should be mostly dry during the afternoon despite lingering mostly cloudy skies, with highs rising near 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies continue to be mostly cloudy, and we could see some drizzle or areas of fog as the air remains rather moist. Lows again only fall back to the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Another system develops nearby Wednesday, so while the morning may end up mostly dry, rain chances increase during the afternoon into evening. Temperatures stay rather mild with highs in the mid-50s to near 60. Skies should start to clear out later Wednesday night, with a cold front dropping lows into the 30s as winds pick up from the west. Confidence: Medium

We’re partly sunny and markedly colder on Thursday and Friday behind that cold front. We’re also quite windy with highs both days only in the 40s. Thursday night and Friday night lows dip to the chilly 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s early, but at this point the weekend is looking like a dry one as cold air sticks around. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny the way it looks now, with winds still on the breezy side and highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.