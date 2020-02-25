

The U.S. Capitol on the cold, rainy morning of Dec. 16. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

5/10: Soggy start to the story, but no afternoon worry.

Express forecast

Today: Morning showers, lingering p.m. clouds. Highs: 50-55.

Morning showers, lingering p.m. clouds. Highs: 50-55. Tonight: Cloudy, chance of a shower. Lows: 43-49.

Cloudy, chance of a shower. Lows: 43-49. Tomorrow: Warmer, p.m. showers. Highs: 57-62.

Forecast in detail

A one-two punch of weather systems delivers raindrops this morning and then another round of rain tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. Temperatures continue to run at a warmer-than-average pace until a cold front sweeps through late tomorrow. Sunshine Thursday and Friday will be accompanied by colder weather that prevails through the upcoming weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy skies with scattered showers to kick off our day as temperatures hold or slowly lift through the 40s. Some patchy areas of fog with lowered visibility are possible. The afternoon is dry at least, with cloudy conditions continuing as temperatures push into the lower to middle 50s. Winds are light at around 5 mph, mainly from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower as lows drop into the 40s again. Light winds blow from the northeast. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy skies continue to dominate the morning, with showers developing again in the afternoon. We could even hear a rumble of thunder with chances for a period of heavier downpours. Warmer weather in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with light winds from the southeast, except possibly gusty with any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Warmth into the evening hours with more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm before a cold front sweeps through toward midnight. Temperatures then cool to the mid-30s to lower 40s by dawn, with breezy conditions making temperatures feel a bit colder, too. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday brings back mostly sunny skies, but colder weather comes as the trade-off as highs reach the 40s to around 50 with breezy conditions, making it feel colder. Mostly clear skies Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is partly to mostly sunny as well and even colder, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 40s with continued breezy conditions. A few clouds around Friday night, with lows in the upper teens in the colder outer suburbs to the 20s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Our introduction-to-March weekend runs dry, mostly sunny, but colder than average with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday. Saturday night should be partly cloudy with lows mainly in the 20s. Confidence: Medium