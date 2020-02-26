

Fog and drizzle at Washington National Cathedral yesterday evening. (C on the scene/Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Morning fog and drizzle can’t keep us from another fairly mild afternoon, plus showers (and maybe thunderstorms) should largely hold off until evening.

Express forecast

Today: Morning fog, patchy drizzle. Afternoon shower? Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

Morning fog, patchy drizzle. Afternoon shower? Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s. Tonight: Showers likely, gusty thunderstorms possible. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Showers likely, gusty thunderstorms possible. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, colder, gusty winds. Highs: 40s.

Forecast in detail

If you’re enjoying the mild weather this week, you’ve got one more dose this afternoon before tonight’s cold front ushers in colder air and gusty winds for tomorrow. Showers are likely with a cold front this evening and overnight, with some strong thunderstorms possible, as well. Otherwise we should stay dry as the colder air and lingering breeze last into the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Another mild afternoon today. But first we’ve got some areas of fog and patchy drizzle this morning, with temperatures starting out in the 40s. Skies remain mostly cloudy through the day, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower as highs head for the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds are light from the east and southeast. Confidence: Medium-High



(The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Tonight: Shower chances increase after 7 p.m. or so as low pressure tracks nearby. We could even see some downpours with thunder and isolated damaging winds after 9 p.m. or so, before the rain exits to the east by around 4 a.m. A cold front drops temperatures through the 50s and 40s, bottoming in the upper 30s to low 40s by morning. Winds turn breezy by morning, as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers should be moving off to our east by 5 a.m. or so. That leaves us with a partly to mostly sunny, colder and windy day. Highs stall in the 40s, with winds gusting from the west near 40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear as winds ease up a bit but still remain rather breezy. Those winds help keep temperatures from falling as far as they would otherwise, with lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The weather pattern stalls out Friday and Saturday, so we continue cold and breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s Friday, only the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday. Mostly sunny and not quite as breezy Sunday, with highs in the 40s. Friday night and Saturday night lows take a dive into the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.