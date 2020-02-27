

High, thin clouds over the District on Sunday. (Rex Block/Flickr)

4/10: Chilly winds blow early daffodils to and fro and make cheeks and noses glow.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, windy. Late flurry? Highs: 41-45

Forecast in detail

Whether you welcome it or curse it, colder air is back and likely to linger through Saturday despite plenty of sun. Strong winds add to the chill today with 40 mph gusts likely. Temperatures moderate Sunday into next week, when more rain showers streak into the region.

Today (Thursday): Increasing sunshine this morning. A few clouds may whiz by later this afternoon, some of them perhaps releasing a snow flurry or two. Blustery winds from the west (at 15-25 mph gusting to 45 mph) make highs mainly in the lower 40s feel more like lower 30s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Snow flurries are possible in the evening before cloud cover diminishes. This clearing allows for a great view of the new crescent moon and Venus paired in the western sky. West winds diminish but are still brisk, so bundle up. Lows are mainly in the mid-to-upper 20s (near 30 downtown). Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Breezes from the west remain strong enough to make it chilly most of the day. Morning sun should give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Like today, can’t totally rule out a late-day flurry, especially west and northwest of the Beltway. Highs do no better than the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies will be partly cloudy much of the night as a weak upper-air disturbance passes through. It could set off a few snowflakes, but the chance for even a dusting is remote. Skies clear late and lows range through the 20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday appropriately maintains the feel of winter for our extra day of February. Skies are predominantly sunny, but highs are mainly in the lower 40s and those brisk winds remain capable of a chill factor in the low-to-mid 30s. Winds taper off overnight under starry skies. Lows are mainly in the low-to-mid 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunny skies hold much of Sunday, but the first day of meteorological spring does not really feel like it with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds increase late in the day and through the night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is likely to see light showers arrive by afternoon as a string of three to four showery days kick in. Highs reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

