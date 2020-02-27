

Downtown at night. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

After last night’s cold front passage, temperatures were in the 40s today. That’s a bit below normal, and when you add in the gusty wind, one of the more wintry days we’ve dealt with of late. Another front is on the way tomorrow as we continue to stay on the cool side the next few days.

SEVERE WARNINGS CURRENTLY IN EFFECT

Through Tonight: It stays mainly clear into the evening and for a good chunk of the night before clouds increase toward dawn. Lows range from the mid-20s to near 30. Winds die off a bit with sunset, but not rapidly. We’ll still be dealing with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts into the 20-plus zone most of the night.

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies are partly cloudy as another front passes the region. There could be some sprinkles or snow flurries around in the midday. Highs are in the mid-40s to around 50, but it’ll probably be trending colder before sunset. It’s breezy, with winds out of the northwest around 15 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 74.44 grains per cubic meter.

Brrr: It’s been a windy one. In Washington, we reached a sustained level of 35 mph with gusts to 43 mph. Dulles Airport reached 36 mph sustained with a gust to 47 mph. This helped keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s most of the day.

