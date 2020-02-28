

A lovely afternoon sightseeing at the U.S. Capitol. (C JRCook/Flickr)

6/10: Wind chills aren’t as bad. Temperatures are slightly up. It’s a Friday with some sun! ⛅ Perhaps even a snow flurry, should you be wanting #WinterVibes. 😎

Express forecast

Today: Less blustery. Flurries, sprinkles possible. Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

Forecast in detail

Today and Sunday, temperatures are fairly average for this time of year. Colder than average tomorrow. And we do have some wind chills to contend with. If potential flurries are not enough for you, do head to some of our region’s slopes for some decent snow!

Today (Friday): There’s some improvement over yesterday. A few westerly gusts around 25 mph are possible but wind chills may actually pass the 40-degree mark by late afternoon as high temperatures top out in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Skies are more cloudy than not, but we should see some morning peeks of sun and perhaps a little bit of clearing near sunset. Some sprinkles or snow flurries are possible, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies try to slowly clear out a bit, but we still have a slight chance of rain or snow showers until around midnight. A weak upper-air disturbance could give a couple spots — only a tiny chance — a quick dusting, at most, on grassy surfaces. Low temperatures bottom out in the 20s. There’s still a slight westerly breeze, so continue to bundle up. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Winter may recharge itself a bit with stronger westerly breezes gusting again near 30 mph and colder high temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s. Happy, nippy Leap Day! At least we have fewer clouds and more sunshine. However, wind chills in the 20s are possible for most of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies become starry with even-fewer clouds to speak of. Winds should also taper slowly but surely — perhaps to around 5 mph before dawn — out of the northwest direction. Low temperatures again dip into the 20s for the entire region. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: It’s mostly sunny, with less wind and warmer temperatures. High temperatures should make it into the upper 40s to mid-50s. March may come in like a lamb? It’s a nice welcome to meteorological spring — which arrives on the 1st of the month instead of when the calendar says, because the atmosphere starts behaving more like spring before the astronomical start to our official seasons. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Clouds slowly increase and perhaps breezes do, too, just a bit. A sprinkle near dawn is possible. Temperatures may not fall too much, hovering in the 30s to around 40 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium

Clouds mostly dominate Monday and Tuesday, but primary shower chances, and any potential periods of rain, should focus later on Monday and into Tuesday especially. Stay tuned for timing and intensity details as we get closer. Both days should make it into the upper 50s to mid-60s for high temperatures, with an outside chance of upper 60s Tuesday — and even a hint of mugginess. Confidence: Low-Medium

