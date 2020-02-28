

With high temperatures a bit below normal, the scattered snowflakes around the region helped it feel rather wintry. In a normal year, we would be saying goodbye to the climatological version of winter tonight with the end of February. Lucky for us, there’s the extra Leap Day to see it off tomorrow. And honestly, you might want to start saying your goodbyes, given the outlook into March.

Through tonight: Some flurries could continue into the evening, but probably fewer with each passing minute. As skies range from partly to mostly clear, lows reach the mid-20s to near freezing. Winds diminish from the day but stay up out of the northwest around 10 mph through the night. Wind chills fall into the 20s this evening and the teens overnight.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a crisp start, and we stay chilly, especially for this winter. Highs rise to near 40 in the cold spots and perhaps to the mid-40s in the warm. It’s blustery once again, with sustained winds from the northwest as high as 15 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Wind chills are in the teens early, rising to the mid-20s to around 30 during the afternoon.

Sunday: As has been the case in weekends of late, Sunday seems to be the pick of the weekend. Winds diminish toward a comfortable zone, as skies are partly cloudy and temperatures rise to near 50.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 38.66 grains/cubic meter. Mold spores are low.

