Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Partly sunny. Highs: Near 40. Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows: 20s.

Becoming clear. Lows: 20s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunshine is dominant through the weekend before warmer air delivers more clouds and showers early in the workweek. It’s a taste of all seasons. Our last day of meteorological winter is today, and it’ll feel like it. Over the next few days, the weather starts to feel more and more like spring.

Today (Saturday): If we start out with sun, it may be the kind that ends up being “self defeating,” with cloud development thanks to very cold air aloft. There’s not as much to cause flurries as yesterday, but it’s not impossible there are some. High temperatures are around 40. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, which means gusts into the 30 mph zone. Wind chills are in the teens in the morning, rising to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds diminish more than recent nights, although it could be slow. Any clouds around are also waning and we end up mostly clear. It’s one of those nights with a big range from city to suburbs. Lows are near 20 north and west to the upper 20s in the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): This should be the pick of the weekend for most. Temperatures are a good 10 degrees warmer than today, with most spots rising to and past 50. Winds are lighter, as well. While skies are mostly sunny, some clouds may stream in late day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies are the rule. There could be a few showers around by the predawn into sunrise period. If so, some could be mixed with sleet or snow. It’ll be light enough and mild enough that it shouldn’t amount to anything. Lows are in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds are more numerous for Monday as we get into the warm air out ahead of a developing storm system to the west. I think most of the day is dry, but showers become a risk by afternoon into evening. Highs approach 60 before any rain. Confidence: Medium

It’s similar for Super Tuesday, although we’ll need to keep an eye on the risk of some heavier showers and perhaps some storms, probably focused on the back half of the day into the evening if it happens. It’s slightly muggy as highs reach the low and mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

