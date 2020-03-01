

A partly sunny spring sky yesterday at 16th and S streets NW. (angela n. via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Sunshine and a warmer afternoon close the weekend nicely, plus a bonus point for the first day of meteorological spring!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40. Tomorrow: Even warmer, a few showers late. Highs: Low-to-mid 60s.

Forecast in detail

Judging by the lines at home improvement stores yesterday, many are itching to get out and start that springtime yard work. After yesterday’s breezy chill, mostly sunny and milder weather this afternoon will provide just that opportunity. Temperatures continue to climb into the work week as a slow-moving front generates the chance of off-and-on showers later tomorrow into midweek.

Today (Sunday): High pressure centered along the Southeast coast sends a light but milder breeze from the west and southwest our way. Mostly sunny skies help morning temperatures climb into the 30s to near 40, with afternoon highs near 50 to the low 50s. Winds are from the west this morning and southwest this afternoon around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy this evening and overnight, with little else to write home about. Light winds from the south keep us warmer than the past couple of nights, as we expect lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Winds from the south-southwest get a bit of a boost, increasing to around 10-15 mph during the afternoon with some higher gusts. That helps bring in even warmer air, even as partly sunny skies early turn mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs should rise to the low-to-mid 60s with scattered light showers possible mid-afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The front lingers nearby, keeping the chance of scattered light showers going during the evening into the overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy as lows fall back into the 40s with a steady breeze from the southwest. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday morning is looking mostly dry as of now. But the with the front still lingering nearby, a pulse of energy riding along it could mean more scattered showers Tuesday afternoon and night. Skies continue mostly cloudy as daytime highs climb to the low-to-mid 60s again, followed by very mild Tuesday night lows only dropping to near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

Keeping a chance of showers in the Wednesday forecast for now. But it’s starting to look like the front may slip far enough to our south and east to leave us mostly dry and perhaps even partly sunny. Wednesday highs aim for near or past 60 again. Confidence: Low-Medium

