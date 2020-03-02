

Increasing clouds over the District, seen from Taft Bridge, on Feb. 23. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A solid day for early March if you don’t mind the breeze. We should eclipse 60 degrees before clouding over.

Express forecast

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 60.

Forecast in detail

Setting aside a blast of cold on Friday, it’s a mild and mostly uneventful first full week of March. The first half of the workweek features warmer-than-normal temperatures, while we just have to dodge a few showers Monday night and Tuesday. The midweek period is tranquil if a bit cooler. But the cold front Friday will pack a punch, leaving behind very blustery weather for March’s first full weekend.

Today (Monday): We should have at least partial sunshine this morning before clouds increase in the afternoon. Temperatures steadily climb toward 60, and possibly several degrees higher if cloud cover is delayed. Winds are from the south at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy skies with the possibility of a few showers (40 percent chance), mainly between sunset and midnight. Temperatures overnight slip back to near 45, with a breeze from the southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A front is hung up over the area, meaning considerable cloud cover and the chance for a few showers — especially midday. The day isn’t a washout, and the sky may brighten at times, helping temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers could linger through around midnight. Then skies should partially clear out, with lows around 45 to 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are both good-looking days with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures on the warm side of normal. Wednesday’s highs range from 55 to 60 before stepping back to 50 to 55 on Thursday. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows between 35 and 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday night and Friday are potentially unsettled. First, we’ll need to watch a low pressure system moving through the Southeast that has a small chance to brush the region with a period of rain Thursday night, as temperatures drop into the 40s. Then, on Friday, a strong cold front blasts through the region, bringing windy conditions and the chance of showers. Highs may reach 50 or so Friday before falling back late. Clearing, windy and cold Friday night, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend has the potential to be very windy, especially Saturday, and on the chilly side. Highs Saturday may only reach 40 to 45 as winds howl from the north and northwest. By Sunday, winds ease some and it’s slightly milder, with highs near 50. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.