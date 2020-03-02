Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Alexandria VA until 12:30 AM EST pic.twitter.com/FUrEORoPsB — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 4, 2020 Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Frederick MD, Westminster MD, Clarksburg MD until 11:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/NNsezCOCqs — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 4, 2020

Temperatures outperformed a bit today as highs reached the mid-60s in many spots. Clearer skies gave way to clouds, and we’ll continue to see a fair amount of those into tomorrow and some rain.

Through tonight: Some rain is around this evening and it’s quite breezy, with some gusts over 25 mph. The showers are pretty hit-or-miss, but most spots should see at least a little rain. Otherwise, cloudy, breezy, and mild conditions persist. Lows are in the mid- to upper 40s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We could see more than one round of rain. The first is in the midday to early afternoon range, and then we could have a few thunderstorms roaming late day into evening, any of which could be strong. Highs range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.



A clouded leopard at the National Zoo. (angela n./Flickr)

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 30.03 grains/cubic meter. Mold spores are low.

Bloom watch: In case you missed it last week, the Tidal Basin cherry blossoms are headed into bloom. They reached Stage 1 on Friday. Warm conditions in the next few days will continue to aid early-season growth.

Mild winter temperature make for eager cherry blossoms - the Yoshino trees have reached green bud, the first of six stages that culminates in peak bloom! Six days earlier than last year (though later than 2017 and 2018). #CherryBlossom #BloomWatch #ItIsOn pic.twitter.com/q508D2vp3a — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) February 28, 2020

