

A flowering tree at 16th and S streets NW on Feb. 29. (angela n./Flickr)

For meteorologists, who define winter as December through February, the season is over. In Washington, it’s debatable whether it ever arrived.

February yawned quietly to a close this past weekend, ending up 4.8 degrees warmer than normal, while ranking as the seventh-warmest since records began in the late 1800s. It was the third unusually mild month in a row, capping a stretch beginning in December that averaged 4.6 degrees above normal.

Six of the 10 warmest Februarys and meteorological winters on record in Washington have occurred since 1990.

Washington’s temperatures over the past three months most resembled typical winter conditions in the Virginia Tidewater area, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

For the first time on record between December and February, the daytime high temperature was never any lower than 35 degrees, and the nighttime low never dipped below 22.

The abnormally mild temperatures and lack of acute cold have helped many flowers and leaves emerge three weeks ahead of time, according to the USA National Phenology Network, which tracks the seasonal timing of plants and animals.

The dearth of cold has led to most precipitation falling as rain rather than snow.

No measurable snow fell during February, for just the 20th time on record. The few flurries observed Feb. 21 constituted just a trace during what is, on average, Washington’s snowiest month. The last time Washington witnessed only a trace of snow in February was 2017.

In Baltimore, for the first time on record during February, not even a trace of snow was observed.

For the entire winter, just 0.6 inches of snow accumulated in Washington, ranking as the fourth least on record and the least since the winter of 1997-1998, when just 0.1 inches had fallen through February.

Despite the lack of snow, precipitation overall was slightly above normal. February’s 3.21 inches of rain was 0.59 inches above normal, nudging the winter precipitation total to 9.28 inches (including rain and melted snow), 0.8 inches above the average of 8.48 inches.

Tornadoes proved more pervasive than snowflakes. On the morning of Feb. 7, five twisters touched down in the region, the most on record during any winter month.

February extremes

February’s temperature ranges were broad, with highs as warm as the 60s and the coldest lows in the low 20s.



February 2020 extremes (NOAA/TWP)

Yet only a few daily records were set at the area airports.

Washington experienced one record-warm low temperature Feb. 4, when the low of 49 degrees broke the record of 48 from 1952.

Baltimore set two records. It reached a record high of 67 on Feb. 3, breaking the record of 66 from 1932. Then it posted a record-warm low of 48 on Feb. 4, breaking the previous record of 47 from 1952.

Dulles also set two records. The high of 67 degrees on Feb. 3 bested 1991′s 66. Then it logged a record-warm low of 53 on Feb. 4, breaking the old record of 40 from 2016.

Explaining the mild winter

The story behind this warm winter involves the prevailing conditions over both the North Pole and the Indian Ocean.

The Arctic Oscillation remained strongly positive during all three winter months, confining the most frigid air to the very high latitudes with far less distribution into the middle latitudes.

At the same time, conditions over the Indian Ocean helped to speed up the jet stream, which was already running faster than normal thanks to lingering El Niño influences. A fast jet stream tends to reduce the distribution of cold air from the northern latitudes. Nearly the entire Lower 48 states was warmer than normal for the winter:



December-February temperatures. (NOAA/The Washington Post)

Conditions in February produced a few colder spots in the middle of the United States, but it was quite warm in much of the East.



February anomalies. (NOAA/The Washington Post)

How was our forecast for February?

Back on Jan. 31, we predicted that February would run warmer and wetter than normal with below-normal snowfall. All three expectations were correct, so it was one of our better month-ahead calls.