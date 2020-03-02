

The American GFS model depicts a system lurking offshore of New England on Friday. (WeatherBell)

Meteorologists are tracking the ingredients for a bomb cyclone to develop off the East Coast late this week, eyeing the potential for some sneaky snow to slip into the forecast for coastal New Englanders on Friday. It’s a forecast teeming with uncertainty, models struggling to capture just how far offshore the low pressure system will trek. However, the potential exists of a closer shave and a greater impact than currently forecast.

In addition to potential wintry precipitation, a brief shot of cold air is possible in the Northeast this weekend as strong northerly winds behind the low shuttle chilly air down from Canada.

However, it looks like winter’s last-ditched attempt at making its mark will be largely ill-fated. A “torch” of warm air is set to dominate much of the eastern Lower 48 later in March. It may be the final nail in the coffin on a winter that for many never was. In many regards, this system could be the last real chance for any meaningful winter weather.

A “torch” in the East



The Climate Prediction Center's one month outlook calls for anomalous warmth overspreading the eastern two thirds of the nation. (NOAA/CPC)

By early next week, abnormally mild air will infiltrate the East, wrapping up an underwhelming winter for many in the Mid-Atlantic and coastal Northeast. Semi-stationary high pressure is likely to build in over the eastern half of the Lower 48 for much of the remainder of March. That will bring temperatures some 10 or more degrees above normal in most locales, with only brief spurts of cold to punctuate the anomalous warmth.

While there could be a storm somewhere off the East Coast in about 10 to 12 days’ time around the weekend of the 14th, odds are low. Thereafter, time is ticking. With no signs of any patterns overly favorable storms and as the pendulum shifts towards prolonged warmth, it may simply be a case of “running out the clock,” with mild weather paving the way into spring.

The continue warmth piggbacks off an exceptionally mild and virtually snowless winter across much of the Eastern Seaboard.

Philadelphia wound up with only 0.3 inches of snow and their sixth warmest winter on record. D.C. stands at 0.6 inches. Nearby Richmond experienced their fifth warmest winter on record.

[Snowless and abnormally mild February caps Washington’s seventh-warmest winter on record]

Boston got about a third their normal snowfall at 15.1 inches, coming in sixth place for least snowy. The winter was also a tenth of a degree shy of being their warmest on record.

There is one last chance the city could pick up a few errant snowflakes later this week with one curious system to watch. Even still, Bostonians ought not get their hopes up the way this winter has gone.

The forecast for the storm

Chances of 3" or more snow Friday night/Saturday

I think this is a fairly good look at this point...chance highest over SE MA...less than 50-50 for most of the area pic.twitter.com/7oE9escuqe — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) March 2, 2020

Right now, Friday into Saturday is the key time frame to watch for the possibity of snow in eastern New England. It’s too early to speculate on snow totals, but the potential exists for a couple of inches in southeastern Massachusetts, including the Cape and the Islands. Those numbers could tick up if the storm trends farther inland and the potential for snow around Boston could increase.

Breezy winds gusting over 30 mph are likely in eastern New England on Friday, with 40 to 45 mph gusts along the Coastal Plain.

Even farther south, from Washington to New York City, rain may mix with wet snow on Friday and Friday night as a strong upper level disturbance associated with this coastal storm swings through. At the moment, temperatures are unlikely to be cold enough for meaningful snow accumulation in this zone.

In the wake of this storm system, the East Coast will see temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below average on Saturday and into Sunday along with howling winds. Those cooler temperatures could even extend into Florida before a warmup next week.

The setup



A European model chart showing how much rotational energy is present in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Notice the combination of two systems (one from the south, and the other racing across the Northern Tier) into one more powerful storm off the East Coast. (WeatherBell)

The system in question itself has yet to materialize, but is set to make a run north just offshore of the East Coast sometime in the Thursday into Friday time frame.

The storm will be the byproduct of interaction between two other systems meandering across the country. One, an upper-level low pressure system, will pass over the northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest late Thursday. That’s the energy needed to fuel the incipient East Coast storm system, as well as the necessary shot of winter air bottled up within a dip in the jet stream.

Meanwhile, plentiful moisture will exist along a stalled cold front over the Deep South. Copious rainfall associated with repeated rounds of downpours and thunderstorms will eventually wrap up into a low that will strengthen off the South Carolina coast late Thursday night.

[Super Tuesday to kick off with severe thunderstorms and flooding over Southern Plains, Deep South]

That storm system will grow markedly as the upper air disturbance to the west approaches. Eventually, it will blossom into a full-fledged nor’easter that will pass off the New England coast on Friday.

How close does it get?

The entire forecast is pretty much straight spring...except a random chance of a snowstorm Friday night-Sat. Classic New England.



Trend is a touch offshore. Watching all week to see what this thing wants to do. Wouldn't say it's anything close to locked in at this point pic.twitter.com/WVXmm4DA6d — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 2, 2020

Where the incipient storm develops with respect to the coast is the million-dollar question at this point. Right now it looks to largely head out to sea — but don’t bet on that quite yet.

“At this time it looks like it’s staying far enough offshore that any effects to Southern New England would be small,” said William Babcock, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts. “But it is four to four and a half days out, so when you’re looking that far in advance, you never say never.”

There are reasons to believe that the storm may inch a little closer to the coast than models currently indicate.

For starters, the American GFS model has performed with an eastward bias this winter. In other words, many of the systems that have developed have been projected to travel farther east than they ultimately did. Over time, the GFS often catches on, each simulated storm jogging westward in subsequent runs.

Moreover, the upper-level energy associated with the storm looks to dig slightly farther south and west than originally anticipated, which could allow the surface storm to slip a touch farther to the north and west and bring a closer shave to New England. That energy is still over the Gulf of Alaska, and won’t be better modeled until more ground-based sensors can sample it once it moves over land on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms over the Southeast could also have a role, releasing significant heat energy into the upper atmosphere. That could change the shape of the jet stream, and possibly have a bearing on steering currents that could impact the storm.