

Morning skies over the Choptank River in Maryland on Feb. 28.

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A bit wet, but warm temps offer little regret.

Express forecast

Today: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs: 57 to 64.

Showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs: 57 to 64. Tonight: Evening showers and storms. Lows: 40 to 46.

Evening showers and storms. Lows: 40 to 46. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 57 to 62.

Forecast in detail

Spring showers and potentially a few thunderstorms dot our landscape at times today, but temperatures stay warmer than average and are followed by another mild day tomorrow. Relatively mild and sunny weather continues into Thursday, too, before some clouds, showers and colder weather return Friday into Saturday.

Today (Tuesday): Scattered showers later this morning and at times this afternoon, but most of the day should be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies and warmer-than-average conditions, as highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s once again. Breaks of sunshine could bring the chance for a few scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and a few scattered thunderstorms possible in the evening hours, with partial clearing overnight and lows ranging from near 40 in the outer suburbs to the mid-40s in the city. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another fine day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, but it will be breezy. West winds blow from 10 to 15 mph, but could gust to 20 to 25 mph at times. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool, with lows from around 32 in the suburbs to 40 right in the city. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday is another decent day, but not quite as warm. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Skies turn partly cloudy by later in the afternoon into the evening. Some showers are possible Thursday night, as lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Friday keeps the clouds and showers around along with breezy conditions, with temperatures holding in the 40s. Those showers could mix in a few snowflakes at times, especially north and west of the city early in the day and again toward evening. Friday night could see a few rain/snow showers, with skies becoming partly cloudy and lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts on a colder note, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and highs only in the upper 40s. Saturday night brings mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s in the suburbs to 30s in the city. Sunday brings more sunshine as temperatures surge back into the mid-50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

