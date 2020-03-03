

The colors of spring emerging on S Street NW. (angela n./Flickr)

Temperatures reaching highs in the low-to-mid 60s were well above normal for the first few days of March. Once we kicked the clouds and rain of earlier in the day, it became a rather nice one. A couple of showers and storms this evening largely moved to our northwest. A weak cold front passing the region tonight doesn’t do a whole lot, other than kick up winds a bit and send temperatures somewhat lower for tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Earlier activity continues to move away, but another quick shower or two is possible through late evening until the front passes. Otherwise it’s becoming breezier as skies trend clear and then stay that way into morning. Lows range from near 40 to the mid-40s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with stronger gusts.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’re behind a cold front. It was as much a wind shift as anything since there’s not much cold air associated with the change. In fact, westerly winds keep it rather mild, and it’s mostly sunny as well. Highs are in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds blow from the west around 10 to 15 mph.

Pollen update: Before the rain, tree pollen was VERY HIGH at 1784.66 grains/cubic meter. It’s a record for this early in March, since 1998.

