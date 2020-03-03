

Simulated radar showing possible storms passing through region. They are modeled to be hit-or-miss rather than widespread by the HRRR model.

A few isolated strong to locally severe thunderstorms are possible during the latter half of the evening commute into Tuesday night for portions of the Washington region. The swift-moving storms herald a cold front set to bring cooler, crisper air into the area. Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado are all possible as the storms roll through.

These storms are likely to be hit-or-miss, rather than widespread in coverage.

The Storm Prediction Center placed much of the region in its marginal risk zone for severe weather, which is level 1 out of 5.



Risk of severe thunderstorms. (National Weather Service)

Hazards: Widely scattered gusty winds with isolated damaging winds possible. Small hail also a concern. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Areas at risk: Portions of West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and the District.

Local focus: Northern and western areas of the Washington region may be most prone to severe weather. The tornado risk, while small, will be greatest between the District and the Mason-Dixon Line, especially northwest of the city.

Timing: Storms fire over the Appalachians by 4 or 5 p.m. They’ll move east and intensify in the lee of the mountains, arriving in the Washington-to-Baltimore corridor, near Interstate 95, between 6 and 8 p.m. The northern Delmarva Peninsula would most likely see storms between 7 and 9 p.m., with a chance of stormy weather and downpours in Philadelphia thereafter.



The GOES-East satellite captured clouds clearing to the west during the early afternoon on Tuesday. (College of DuPage)

Uncertainty: The areal coverage and intensity of storms is highly dependent on the extent of clearing this afternoon and evening. The more sunshine, the more the ground is able to warm, and the more unstable the atmosphere becomes. Clearing was observed overspreading western areas by midafternoon and into parts of the Washington area. In any case, the area is unlikely to see these storms approach the severity of what hit Nashville overnight.

Storm discussion: A pair of frontal boundaries will approach the Washington region late this afternoon and evening. A warm front pushing north will spread warm, humid air over the area with temperatures possibly surpassing 60 degrees. To the west, an approaching cold front will eventually bring the clash needed to spark strong or even isolated severe storms.



A look at the timing of potential storms this evening as simulated by the HRRR model. (WeatherBell)

Meanwhile, winds at the surface are southerly, but take on more of a westerly component aloft. That turning of the winds with height could encourage a few of the storms this afternoon to rotate. That would increase the risk of hail with some of the storms and result in an isolated tornado threat, as well.

Storms will be most probable to the north of Interstate 66, and between interstates 81 and 270.

Eventually, the threat of shower and thunderstorm activity will wane into the overnight hours from west to east.