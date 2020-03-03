

A look at where the GFS model predicts precipitation during Super Tuesday voting. (Pivotal Weather)

Several states that are holding primary contests on Super Tuesday, including delegate-rich Texas, are forecast to see inclement weather amid an active weather pattern that produced a deadly tornado in Nashville overnight. More tornadoes, along with the more widespread threats of heavy rain and flooding, are predicted for Tuesday.

At least 19 are dead after the early morning twisters, the strongest of which passed near the Tennessee capital shortly after 12:30 a.m. local time. Debris was lofted more than 3.5 miles high, with numerous buildings wiped out or destroyed in the storm’s wake.

More severe thunderstorms are possible today in places such as Texas, Alabama and Virginia, with lingering effects in Tennessee.

Overview

The threatening weather is associated with a slow-moving cold front draped across the Mississippi Valley. This front stretches down into Texas, where it spans out from west to east. Ahead of the sluggish front, a warm, humid air mass sits to the south. That will set the stage for showers and storms, with near-record atmospheric moisture content in the Southeast for this time of year allowing for deluges.

In the East, the cold front is moving faster. Much of the East Coast will be subjected to a weather sandwich today. A band of rain is possible before lunchtime as the warm front lifts through in the Mid-Atlantic, with a brief period of clearing, before a second round of storminess arrives this evening with the cold front.

In the Deep South, the lazily draped cold front has been loath to move much. Instead, it continues to focus heavy rain and storms like train cars on a railroad track — hence the flood risk.

Unsettled weather will clear the East Coast today but linger in the Southeast all the way through Friday.

Tennessee



A building is destroyed by storms Tuesday in Nashville. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

A powerful tornado plowed through downtown Nashville, with the parent storm’s circulation tracking roughly 50 miles from just west of Music City to the community of Gordonsville. It is not known how long the tornado was on the ground, but it is likely to have been many miles.

At least 19 fatalities were reported in Tennessee as of Tuesday morning.

The issues that voters will face have more to do with polling center disruptions on Tuesday than additional severe storms. Any remnant showers will clear the area to the east, with the severe-weather risk drawing to a close. Temperatures should peak in the lower 60s during the afternoon, with clearing skies and sunshine.

Multiple Super Tuesday polling stations have been affected in Davidson County.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Central time.

Texas storms predicted this afternoon



The National Weather Service's high-resolution model predicts thunderstorm development especially late in the day and overnight in west Texas. (WeatherBell)

In East Texas, showers will continue through the day, with a few thunderstorms forming, as well, along the Gulf Coast. One or two of these cells may produce hail, and Houston could see some heavy downpours.

Central and western Texas have a slight risk of severe weather today ahead of a cold front. The risk will be maximized late in the day as low pressure passes overhead.

Cities such as El Paso, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, Austin and San Antonio are in line for potential severe weather today, particularly toward the latter part of the day.

The biggest storm threats include a few instances of damaging wind or hail, especially during the evening and thereafter. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, and there is a chance of some flooding.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Central time.

Alabama

Unsettled weather continues across the northern two-thirds of the state through the early afternoon and then will shift south and east after lunchtime.

Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible in such places as Montgomery and Phoenix City.

The threat for severe weather has passed in Huntsville, with only remnant showers or isolated thunderstorms possible in Birmingham through noon.

Flash flooding is possible especially in central and eastern Alabama along and just north of Interstate 85. Thunderstorms repeatedly moving over the same area could bring several inches of rain atop already saturated soils.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Central time.

Virginia



The Storm Prediction Center issued a marginal risk of severe weather for northern Virginia, as well as parts of West Virginia, New Jersey and southern Pennsylvania. The Washington region is also included. (NOAA/SPC)