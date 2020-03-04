

Blue skies and blossoms above 15th Street NW. (Robert Lintott via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

9/10: More sun and drier air make this a refreshing spring day, with temperatures touching or topping 60 again. Only a pesky breeze keeps the digit from perfection.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

Looks like we’re settling into a solid early spring pattern the next couple of weeks as highs most days reach the 50s or 60s, with only a day or two in the 40s. Today brings more sunshine and drier air as highs again head to near and past 60. Tomorrow is a bit cooler, with Friday and Saturday the coldest days of the forecast period, before trending warmer again Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): The mild air remains in place, as morning temperatures rise through the 40s with afternoon highs in the low 60s, under mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds are noticeable, coming from the west around 10 to 15 mph and gusting higher at times, with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Just a slight chance of an evening shower. Otherwise, winds shift and come from the northwest later in the evening and overnight. That brings in cooler air, and lows fall back into the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re mostly to partly sunny again as temperatures trend a bit cooler with lighter winds. Highs reach the mid-50s with any rain looking to stay south of the metro area. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy as lows drop back into the 30s. Can’t rule out a shower overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Breezy again, with northwest winds on Friday, which makes for an even cooler day with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance could produce a few rain or snow showers during the day into the evening. Winds are rather gusty Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday should start with a continued gusty wind from the northwest, although it may let up a bit by afternoon. Highs only reach the mid-40s to near 50 despite mostly sunny skies. On the chilly side again Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. But after the clocks spring forward Saturday night, spring makes a comeback on Sunday with mostly sunny skies, light winds and highs near or past 60. Confidence: Medium-High

