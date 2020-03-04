NASHVILLE — A day after the deadliest tornado outbreak in Tennessee since at least 2011, a state of emergency is still in effect as tens of thousands of residents grappled with no power, disrupted gas and water lines and impassable roads.

Storms struck just after midnight Tuesday and dropped roaring tornadoes across four counties in Tennessee, killing at least 24 people and flattening buildings. An EF-3 tornado with winds up to 165 mph tore across the Nashville area, killing two people downtown, according to the National Weather Service.

In Putnam County, which was hardest hit, at least 18 were killed by the storms, some of which were children, officials said. Dozens more are still missing as of Wednesday morning.

The destruction stretched for 50 miles across four counties, and Gov. Bill Lee (R), who surveyed the area via helicopter, said it will take days just to assess the scope of the damage.

As rescuers continue to search Wednesday, the death toll may rise, Lee warned.

“There is a good possibility there may be more,” he said Tuesday. “It’s early yet.”

For those who are getting ready to hit the ground and continue recovery efforts in #MiddleTN, expect mostly cloudy skies with temps starting in the low 40s and highs creeping into the 60s today. A sprinkle or two is possible, but not likely. #NashvilleTornadoes #CookevilleTornado — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 4, 2020

While National Weather Service had sent alerts out just before the twisters took shape, the storms moved quickly, making it difficult for many to get to safety in time.

“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said Tuesday. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”

At least 48 buildings collapsed in Nashville, according to Fire Chief William Swann. Officials said gas leaks were “a major concern” in the tornado’s wake. About 250 electrical poles were downed or damaged, according to Nashville Electric Service.

Basement East, an iconic music venue in Nashville, was nearly flattened. One surviving wall had a red, white and blue “I believe in Nashville” mural painted on it.

President Trump announced at a speech on Tuesday that he would visit the area Friday.

“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost,” Trump said. “It’s a vicious thing, those tornadoes. I’ve seen many of them during a three-year period. If you’re in their path, bad things happen. Really bad things happen.”

County music stars took to social media to share support for the community, famous for its ties to the industry.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Country music singer Dierks Bentley tweeted he landed in Nashville hours before the tornado touched down.

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

The Nashville twister on Tuesday crossed the paths taken by both the infamous 1933 and 1998 tornadoes that previously tore through area, The Post previously reported.

Tornadoes are especially dangerous at night. A 2018 study found that nearly half of all tornadoes in Tennessee occurred at night, and more than 60 percent of these tornadoes resulted in deaths. This storm was the deadliest the U.S. since 23 people were killed in Lee County, Ala., on March 3, 2019 — exactly one year ago.

Officials on Tuesday pleaded for residents to stay off the roads when possible, but aside from assessing the damage, residents were also out in force — to vote.

Despite the polling locations relocating, long wait times at the remaining precincts and road closures, more than 515,000 Tennessee voters cast their ballots in the Super Tuesday primary, a majority voting for former vice president Joe Biden. An eleventh-hour ruling extended voting time in Davidson County, where Nashville is.

“Of course we want people to exercise caution in places like downtown Nashville, but we also want people to exercise their rights and get out and vote,” Lee said.

At least 15 precincts were relocated and others were damaged or required a generator.

“East Nashville isn’t letting a tornado stop us from participating in our democracy,” Lisa Estrada, a Nashville resident, tweeted from her polling station. “What’s your excuse?”

Kornfield and Bellware reported from Washington. Matthew Cappucci and Timothy Bella in Washington contributed to this report.