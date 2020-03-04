

Marine One looking somewhat ominous. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

It was our third day in a row with highs in the mid-60s, which is certainly boosting that springtime feel across the region. Although we will take a bit of a step backward tomorrow as far as temperatures go, the cool-down will only be closer to normal for the time of year.

Through Tonight: Some mid- or high-level cloudiness will pass this evening, and cloud cover may increase for a while tonight. Lows will be in the mid-30s to near-40. Winds will be out of the northwest, around 5 to 10 mph, except perhaps pulsing higher for a time later at night.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We will awake to largely sunny skies, and that will be the story through the day. It will be a little cooler than in recent days with highs reaching the mid-50s or so. Winds will be light and variable.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 713.42 grains/cubic meter.

Blossomcast: A day after the CWG cherry blossom forecast was issued, the National Park Service came in with a similar call. It has March 27-30 for the start of peak.

It’s official! Peak bloom is on the way!! Make plans to join us at the Tidal Basin to enjoy the blossoms, and for the full schedule of events for the @CherryBlossFest from March 20-April 12. #BloomWatch #ReadySetBlossom pic.twitter.com/Nr67kVmxlJ — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 4, 2020

