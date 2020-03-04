

Reports of strong winds and wind damage late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning are indicated by the icons. The tree icons indicate instances of damaging winds, while the wind symbol icons indicate reported wind speeds of at least 40 mph. (NOAA/Iowa State Mesonet)

Showers and sporadic thunderstorms cleared the Washington D.C. metro area around the end of the evening commute on Tuesday night. But shortly before midnight, the District found itself under a severe thunderstorm warning — despite there being no thunderstorms nearby.

Yet the winds that followed were fierce: a 54 mph gust at Reagan National Airport, 51 mph at BWI, and 51 mph as well in Gaithersburg. Hagerstown, Md., clocked a 68 mph wind gust well to the northwest as the wall of wind moved through.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center logged dozens of reports of tree damage from the storms; they were most numerous north and northwest of the Beltway.

There was no thunder or lightning to announce the windstorm’s arrival. In fact, hardly any rain fell in many locales. A spattering of fat raindrops was observed for only a minute or two in Alexandria, with the waxing gibbous moon visible through gaps in the paltry cloud cover. Some places dodged precipitation altogether.

1115p: This squally lone of showers, which produced 50-70 mph winds along I81, is weakening some. But still could produce some 40+ mph gusts, mainly north of Beltway, as it passes next 30-45 mins. pic.twitter.com/5wMVcZbsU0 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) March 4, 2020

What led to the overachieving wind gusts? An unusual setup featuring dry air at ground level and moister air above.

The setup

A look at Tuesday night’s weather balloon launch from Dulles Airport reveals what meteorologists refer to as “inverted-V profiles.” The term refers to an environment with the warmest temperatures and lowest relative humidity near the ground. (Temperature and dew point, a measure of humidity, approach one another farther aloft in the atmosphere, narrowing the upside-down “V”.) That feature was present within about 2,000 feet of the surface.

Most storms feed off moist air. Dry air should seemingly be an impediment to generating severe weather. But near-surface dry air is known to favor winds mixing down from above. Why? As rain-cooled moist air falls into the dry layer, the moisture evaporates. That cools the pocket of descending air, making it denser, and accelerating it toward the ground faster. This process continues until a plume of chilly air screeches down to the ground, splats outward, and fans the ground with strong to locally damaging winds.

Strong winds gusting 60 to 70 mph moving through the northern D.V.M. Hagerstown has gusted to 68 mph. 35 to 50 mph possible closer to the northern Beltway as these remnant showers move through. Posted by Capital Weather Gang on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

In the Desert Southwest, storms on days with inverted-V profiles can often kick up dry microbursts, particularly severe blasts of wind.

Even before the main burst of winds around midnight, winds were gusty during an initial line of showers at Reagan National between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. During that time frame, winds gusted to 40 mph, 0.04 inches of rain fell, and dry air filtered into the region — surface dew points, a measure of humidity, fell from 53 degrees to 36 degrees by 11 p.m.

That influx of dry air — but primarily only at the lowest levels — set the stage for the aforementioned evaporative cooling mechanisms to kick in and bring some impressive gusts during the decaying showers that moved through the D.C. area at midnight.



The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning as strong winds over 45 mph blew into the D.C. region and points east. (NOAA)

A tree was reported down near the intersection of Fulton Street Northwest and 32nd Street in Washington D.C. A tree and pole were also downed on Redland Road in Derwood, south of Maryland 200. A number of severe weather reports due to high winds originated in northern areas west of Baltimore.

Why were severe thunderstorm warnings issued

But why the severe thunderstorm warnings? After all, there was no lightning, no thunder, and hardly any rain with the midnight storms. Moreover, cloud tops were barely a mile high — not enough for the electrical charge separation needed to generate lightning. In the summertime, it’s not uncommon for storm tops in the Washington region to approach 50,000 feet.

That meant the National Weather Service’s hands were tied, so to speak. The winds in any one place only lasted for 15 or 20 minutes at a time — shy of the one-hour criterion for wind advisories or warnings.

The National Weather Service could have issued special weather statements, but these often go unnoticed due to their lesser level of urgency.

In the end, the severe thunderstorm warnings were likely considered the only appropriate product meteorologists could use to sound the alarm considering the short-fused nature of the wind threat.

“Any time you have convective lines, interestingly one that’s dying moving through, there’s a gray area of when you would issue a high wind warning or a severe thunderstorm warning,” explained Chris Strong, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. “The line started in the western portion of our area with lightning.”

@NWS_BaltWash @capitalweather @AvaWBAL @ttasselWBAL Brief, very intense wind last night at 1145pm on east side of Columbia. Probably 60+mph? Force on the backboard torqued basketball hoop base, which is weighed down by 200lbs of sand. Never moved in March 2018 windstorm, etc. pic.twitter.com/l0MsoARETj — Scott Guzewich (@SGuzewich) March 4, 2020

Strong westerly winds roughly a mile above the ground also filtered in behind the storms, allowing additional momentum to mix down to the surface in strong gusts.

It’s not the first time that severe thunderstorm warnings have been used to account for wind threats.

On Feb. 11, 2003, the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois issued severe thunderstorm warnings for severe winds associated with snow squalls that had previously produced an instance of thundersnow.

“Damaging winds in excess of 75 mph will accompany this dangerous storm,” the warning read. “Also... expect very heavy snowfall reducing visibilities to less than a mile in some locations.”

Staff at the office had previously expressed the challenges they faced in deciding what type of alert to issue.