

Midmorning blue skies and budding trees outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: I won’t complain about no rain nor winds so light and a morning sun so bright.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny start, partly cloudy finish, nearly calm winds. Highs: 52-57

Sunny start, partly cloudy finish, nearly calm winds. Highs: 52-57 Tonight: Increasing clouds, light breeze. Lows: 35-39

Increasing clouds, light breeze. Lows: 35-39 Tomorrow: Scattered showers, gusty winds develop. Highs: 48-52

Forecast in detail

Calm and sunny weather today precedes a more volatile Friday, when a strong cold front sweeps in with gusty showers and falling temperatures. Saturday brings blustery conditions before a quick warm-up Sunday, and even a shot at 70 degrees by Monday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine dominates early but scattered clouds show up as the day progresses and become numerous by late afternoon. Winds are mainly calm, making highs in the mid-50s pleasant enough, even though it’s about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds continue to increase with a light south breeze. Lows drop to the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Scattered showers are possible anytime but most likely in the morning. Because of very cold air moving in aloft, a few showers could produce some small hail or graupel (ice pellets). Winds start out light but build by midday from the northwest, with gusts into the 20 mph range during the afternoon, when temperatures remain steady or slowly fall. Highs should do no better than upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Most of the showers should disappear in the evening, but the gusty winds from the northwest continue through the night. Lows should fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s and feel even colder. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday clears out early, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds take most of the day to finally die down, so hold on to the jacket. Calm, clear conditions overnight allow lows to drop to the 20s, except near 30 downtown. Confidence: Medium

Sunny skies, light south winds and a strong warm-up make Sunday a delight, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear skies in the evening allow a nice view of the rising nearly full super moon. Overnight lows settle in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Monday keeps the warming trend going, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s as long as increasing clouds hold off until late in the day. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.