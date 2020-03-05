

One of the best parts of late season skiing on weekdays is that you often have the slopes all to yourself. This webcam screen grab is from Whitetail, which still has good snow coverage and 17 out of 23 lifts open as of Thursday. (Whitetail)

For a second week in a row, a burst of snow will blanket high country ski resorts in the Mid-Atlantic at the end of the work week, setting up another fantastic weekend of late season shredding.

Snowshoe, West Virginia has the potential to pick up a foot of fresh powder through Friday, while Canaan Valley could see eight inches. Farther north, Wisp in Maryland and Seven Springs in Pennsylvania could see up to a few inches.

“It’s safe to say March is at it again," wrote Shawn Cassell, public relations manager at Snowshoe, in an email Thursday morning. "This will likely be the third year in a row that it has been our snowiest month of the season.”

While the higher elevations from southwest Pennsylvania into West Virginia will get plastered, meaningful snow will not make it to the lower elevations. For ski resorts along the front range of the Appalachians, from south central Pennsylvania to west central Virginia, mild temperatures have been steadily eating away at the mostly manmade snowpack.

Due to the mild conditions and lack of snow, the Homestead ski resort in Bath County, Virginia has already closed shop for the season. Looking at the forecast for the next one to two weeks, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the other front range resorts shut down as well.

Ski areas get to the point where it just isn’t economical to continue to make more snow as people’s minds start to drift towards more warm weather activities. Not to mention, in some areas, temperatures aren’t going to allow snowmaking



Ski conditions on Thursday.

Compared to last week, SlopeCast, our 0 to 10 rating of ski conditions, drops a notch for our front range resorts to 3. The high country resorts slip a spot as well, to 7. But that will certainly bump up Friday and Saturday if the anticipated powder pans out.

SlopeCast

Front range = 3/10 (At least we’re making turns, or low)

High Country = 7/10 (Carving up the slopes, or high)

SlopeCast is Capital Weather Gang’s 0 to 10 scale for Mid-Atlantic ski conditions.

Weekend forecast

Plan for snowy and windy conditions if you’re headed to the high country on Friday. Traveling may be difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads, especially in West Virginia. It dries out on Saturday and, by Sunday, it starts to feel like spring.

Friday: Snow in the high country with rain and/or snow showers in the front range. Windy everywhere. Highs near 32 in the high country and near 40 in the front range.



European model snowfall forecast through Saturday. (WeatherBell)

Saturday: Mostly sunny but blustery. Highs 35 to 40 in the high country, 40 to 45 in the front range.

Sunday: Sunny and calm. Highs near 50 in the high country, and in the 50s in the front range.