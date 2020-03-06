

The GFS simulates gusts up to 90 mph well offshore, but indicates that some 50 mph gusts could clip Cape Cod and the Islands. (WeatherBell)

A powerful low-pressure system will sideswipe southeast New England on Friday night, bringing a shot at blizzard conditions in an unusual area: Nantucket, Mass. The “Cape Scraper” is fierce yet fickle, set to track well offshore but still slingshot impacts into the immediate coastline. With just one more chance of storminess on the horizon, it seems spring is just around the corner — with anomalous warmth and sunshine to build in for next week.

The fledgling storm system was east of Cape Hatteras early Friday, but it will quickly cruise north and east as it “bombs out.” The storm will intensify rapidly, its internal barometric pressure plummeting as it swallows progressively more of the surrounding air. Even for places that miss out on its precipitation shield, strong winds may be an issue.

One to three inches of snow is possible on Cape Cod, with two to four likely on Nantucket. The island sits closer to the storm’s center, and will be poised to catch deeper moisture.

Elsewhere inside of Route 495, a dusting to an inch is possible — particularly if moisture off Cape Cod Bay becomes drawn in by winds from the northeast during the storm’s closest pass to the coastline.

Light snow and flurries will develop over southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island by Friday night, becoming more concentrated and moderate east of the Cape Cod Canal during the wee hours of Saturday morning. The bulk of any precipitation should quickly taper down an hour or two after sunrise, exiting completely by lunchtime.

Snow of that magnitude, especially overnight, is hardly a problem for seasoned New Englanders. But coupled with feisty winds, the potential exists for a brief period of reduced visibilities and blizzard conditions along the extremities of Cape Cod and Nantucket.



An American model simulation of air pressures as the storm undergoes “bombogenesis,” rapidly intensifying as it drifts out to sea. (WeatherBell)

In Eastern Massachusetts, winds could gust to 35 or 40 mph overnight Friday into Saturday. For most of Cape Cod and the Vineyard, expect 40 to 50 mph.

On Nantucket, winds briefly gusting in excess of 55 mph are possible during the storm’s passage very early Saturday morning.

There is a chance the island could log blizzard conditions. For that to occur, sustained winds at or frequent gusts above 35 mph must persist for three or more hours, coincident with considerable falling or blowing snow. The two must couple to reduce visibilities below a quarter mile during that time.

[Winter’s last gasp? East Coast watches potent storm set to lurk offshore late week]

Scoring a blizzard on Nantucket is usually pretty tough. It gets the strongest winds with most storms, but being engulfed by the mild ocean waters often warms the island above freezing. Mixed precipitation is generally the story on the popular vacation destination.

It’s similar to a setup that occurred during a storm in March of 2016. Only the immediate coastline of Massachusetts saw any snow, but a blizzard raged on Nantucket. Measurable snow with that storm barely even made it back to the Plymouth-Bristol county line, with a couple inches on Nantucket. But the island got a 78 mph gust and several hours of furious conditions in the short-fused blizzard.



A look at snowfall during the March 26, 2014, storm. (NWS Boston)

The winds this time won’t be quite as strong, but enough to be impactful nonetheless.

The storm is set to cruise out into the open Atlantic, with hurricane-force winds and 40-foot waves at its core. Gusts of 85 to 90 mph are also possible far out to sea about 450 miles offshore.

Swimming to Bermuda is not advised.

Meanwhile, the only other discernible chance of light snow for southern New England comes Thursday into March 13, when a very weak wave of low pressure may drift south of Long Island.

Otherwise, much milder weather is expected during most of next week.