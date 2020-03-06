Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Wind gets blustery during the afternoon, but temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees could be worse. Showers may form with rain, snow or graupel for #WinterVibes.

Express forecast

Today: Turning blustery with rain/mixed showers. Highs: 40s to around 50.

Turning blustery with rain/mixed showers. Highs: 40s to around 50. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Early rain/mixed showers? Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy. Early rain/mixed showers? Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s. Tomorrow: Sunny. Slowly waning winds. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunny. Slowly waning winds. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday: Sunny and a bit warmer. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast in detail

A warming trend is ahead. Once we get a few of these showers out of here today and tonight, along with a chilly wind dying down by tomorrow night, you’ll probably realize that. Can you believe the 70-degree mark is possible by Monday?

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Clouds and showers are on tap, especially during the morning hours, with wind building in the afternoon. Rain and even some snowflakes (or graupel) can’t be ruled out due to an organizing storm offshore. High temperatures stay in the 40s in the cloudiest spots. A few readings around 50 are possible, especially southwest of town where it may be sunniest. Northwesterly breezes shift to higher wind speeds out of the north, topping 20 mph after midday. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Any remaining rain/mixed showers should end during the evening. Skies stay mostly cloudy. Northwest winds could still gust near 20 mph, though. Low temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s (downtown) could feel several degrees colder with wind chills considered. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Northwest winds gusting early around 25 mph finally settle down after midday. You may want to have early layers that you can remove later in the afternoon. That’s when high temperatures top out in the upper 40s to low 50s, under sunny skies. That warm March sun should feel good. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: It’s been a while but we might finally have a calm and clear night in store. Low temperatures outside the Beltway drop into the 20s. Perhaps around 30 degrees downtown. Early in the evening we can’t rule out a few breezes, so have your heavy jacket available. Confidence: Medium



Clouds over the District, with the Washington Monument in distance, on Feb 27. (Jeanne McVey)

A look ahead

Sunday: It’s looking great for March, with high temperatures near and above 60. That’s only a touch above-average for this time of year, too. Blue skies, very light southerly breezes, and little to no chance of precipitation. A great outdoor day! Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Mostly clear conditions are a good bet. Temperatures only bottom out in the low 40s downtown, with 30s for the rest of the region. Be sure to look for the full moon rising during the evening. Confidence: Medium

It’s a great start to our workweek on Monday. Potential need for a long lunch alfresco? Or even playing some hooky? High temperatures get into the upper 60s to low 70s. Sure, we can’t rule out some clouds here and there — even a quick sprinkle — but it’s more likely (as it appears now) that we’ll see mostly sunny skies, which should help boost temperatures nicely. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and showers may arrive Tuesday. This might hold back temperatures, but perhaps only a bit. How do mid- to upper 60s sound? I don’t anticipate too many complaints. We’ll keep you posted on forecast tweaks as we get closer, because exact timing and intensity of any showers is still to be determined. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.