

A high-resolution model estimate of snowfall potential through early Saturday. (Pivotal Weather)

We are just going to say it: Old Man Winter doesn’t like Washington, D.C.

Winter has been eluding the District like a cat avoiding a bath. To our north? Yup, they’ve gotten plenty. East of us, too; parts of the Delmarva Peninsula have picked up several inches. Even the Carolinas to our south have been doing much better than Reagan National’s measly 0.6 inches on the season, third least on record.

If you’re looking for snow, consider a Friday afternoon drive to the west. The Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia are enjoying more than half a foot of slushy snow to end their workweek. The snow is expected to continue off and on through Friday night.

Several cloud to ground lightning strikes even accompanied the rain and snow showers near Barbour, W.Va. The presence of very cold air aloft has allowed graupel, or small ice pellets, to form within clouds, fostering the charge separation needed for sporadic lightning. Thundersnow is possible as well.

On Friday afternoon, lightning was observed striking northwest of Elkins, W.Va. in the same location as several wind turbines. During pure snow events, the majority of cloud to ground lightning strikes, which occur during winter storms, are to man-made objects.



The HRRR model simulates snow Friday evening over the mountains of West Virginia. (WeatherBell)

Conditions will remain unsettled through midnight Friday or very early Saturday. The snow will come down in punctuated but intense bursts, off and on like a summertime downpour.

Total accumulations of six to 10 inches are possible in the higher elevations of the Monogahela National Forest. Snowshoe Mountain is under a winter storm warning, with accumulation also possible in places such as Lewisburg, Seneca Rocks and Elkins.

Farther north, Canaan Mountain is expecting four to eight inches of snow. The mountain picked up 33.9 inches in February, a touch shy of their 42.2-inch average.

Canaan has been running well behind this season by nearly four feet. In a typical season, the mountain would have seen 130 inches by March 1. But this winter, only 83 inches has fallen.

It’s been a disappointing year for snow lovers across the Mid Atlantic. Washington D.C. stands at 0.6 inches, equivalent roughly the height of a Tic Tac or Lima bean. (The fact that it’s this difficult to think of adequate comparisons for snowfall accumulations attests to how little the nation’s capital has seen.)

At BWI airport in Baltimore, only 1.8 inches has fallen, tying for the city’s second-least season to date snowfall on record. 1.5 inches of it fell on Jan. 7. Since then, not a flake has flown — marking a 48-day snow drought.

There’s a slight chance some light snow or ice pellets could mix in with isolated to widely-scattered rain showers tonight, spelling an end to that streak. But after the kind of winter we’ve had … don’t hold your breath.

Snow was even falling Friday afternoon in the high country of North Carolina! A serene wintry scene was captured on camera in Boone:

A snowy scene in the NC High Country today.



This is in Vilas, near Boone.



Video from Steve Marks: @scmarks @wfmy @wfmyweather pic.twitter.com/KdFN9FTfLg — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) March 6, 2020

In Blacksburg, Va., a vigorous snow squall briefly created blizzard-like conditions Friday morning:

Woah!!! Crazy snow squall conditions in Blacksburg - intense convective line. Got blasted with ~50mph gusts at 9:55am. You can hear metal flying around in this clip.... #vawx #stormhour pic.twitter.com/RkOEIT0TET — Peter Forister ❄️☃️❄️ (@forecaster25) March 6, 2020

If you live in D.C. and are looking for snow, you have a couple of options. It’s only four hours 30 minutes to Snowshoe, and just three hours 15 minutes to Canaan Valley!

We do have one request though — if you go, pack a cooler full of powder and bring it back to us. Heck, at this rate it’ll probably be more snow than D.C. sees the rest of the season.