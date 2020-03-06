Severe warnings currently in effect Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Frederick MD, Westminster MD, Clarksburg MD until 11:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/NNsezCOCqs — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 4, 2020 Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Alexandria VA until 12:30 AM EST pic.twitter.com/FUrEORoPsB — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 4, 2020 Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hagerstown MD, Winchester VA, Martinsburg WV until 11:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/1Hnirb8yAw — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 4, 2020 * Take shelter and delay travel in warned areas. In the case of a flash flood warning, never attempt to cross a flooded road. In the case of a tornado warning, move to an interior room on the lowest level. *

5:15 p.m. — Late afternoon showers exit. Rain and snow showers may redevelop overnight.

The heavier showers during the late afternoon, which even put down a bit of graupel (snow pellets), are mostly pushing east toward the Chesapeake Bay and have lost some of their punch.

We should be mostly dry through the evening hours, but there is a chance of more rain and/or snow showers developing overnight (between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.), with the best chance in our northern suburbs.

Keep an eye to the sky and on radar. We’ll post updates if interesting weather returns to the region. Read below for the forecast through the weekend....

Original post from 3:45 p.m.

It was a mixed bag of weather to end the workweek, and we are going to top it off with some mixed precipitation into tonight. Given temperatures that rose to near 50 in the area, we are not anticipating much in the way of problems. However, any heavier activity could deliver some cause to take it slowly if you’re out and about. Once past tonight, we’ve got a classic springtime weekend ahead.

Through tonight: Clouds tend to dominate, although a few breaks are likely. It’s possible we’ll see rounds of showers or steadier light precipitation move in from the north and northeast tonight. It’s rain and rain changing to snow or graupel (snow grains). Temperatures settle to the lower or middle 30s.



Snow forecast for tonight from the NWS.

It’s not impossible that places north of the Beltway, and especially in northern Maryland, pick up a coating to a half-inch or so of snow with this activity. We could even see a dusting closer to town, but there should be limited impact on roads, except a little slush if a heavier burst materializes.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a clear to very clear kind of day. Behind the storm system developing offshore today, winds are still cranking. They should peak in the morning through early afternoon, when sustained levels are in the 20 to 25 mph range, with gusts near 40 mph. Highs are in the near-50 to mid-50s zone, but winds keep it feeling cooler than that. Under starry skies, overnight lows are in the mid-20s to near 30.

Sunday: Largely clear conditions are set to continue. And winds die off a good deal. Most spots should end up within a few degrees of 60 — probably more above than below that mark. Winds are out of the southwest around 10 mph.

Blossoms and bikes downtown. (Joe Flood/Flickr) ((Joe Flood/Flickr)

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate/high at 81.15 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low.

Jason Samenow contributed to this post.

Expired updates, from earlier...

4:00 p.m. — Heavy showers with graupel (ice pellets) zipping through region

Radar shows some vigorous showers sweeping through the region. They’re widely scattered but, with cold air aloft, producing some ice pellets or snow grains, sometimes referred to as graupel. One cell passing through Fairfax County headed toward Charles County, in particular, has a history of producing graupel. When it passes, it won’t take long, lasting 30 minutes or less. Temperatures are well above freezing, so little concern about icy roads.