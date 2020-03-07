

A tree blooms in front of the Chastleton at 16th and R Streets NW. (Rex Block/Flickr) (ekkidee/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Too windy for my liking. The sun is nice, though!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s. Tonight: Mostly clear, calming winds. Lows: Mid-20s to mid-30s.

Mostly clear, calming winds. Lows: Mid-20s to mid-30s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60 to the low 60s.

Forecast in detail

Springtime is the leader in temperature swings, and we’ve got plenty of those ahead. Today is not far from normal, but gusty winds make it feel a bit cool. By Monday and Tuesday, some folks may be tempted to throw on the shorts as warmth increases ahead of a front.

Today (Saturday): Other than a few clouds, there’s a whole lot of sun today. Behind the storm system off the New England coast, we see gusty winds throughout. They’ll peak as high as 20 to 25 mph with gusts toward 40 mph, hopefully lessening in the afternoon. Highs are near 50 in the cool spots to the mid-50s in the warm. Confidence: High

Tonight: As conditions calm and skies stay clear, the opportunity for rapid cooling is upon us. Temperatures dip well into the 20s in the suburbs, while trying for freezing in the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunday has been the pick of the weekends lately and this one is no different. Mostly sunny skies team up with mild breezes from the southwest. High temperatures are near and above 60. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Cloud cover continues to be hard to find. That said, this air mass is becoming stale and so is not as cold. We’re talking mid-30s to mid-40s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Springtime delight is in full swing by Monday. High pressure drifting farther offshore means a warm southerly wind and only a few clouds. Around the city, we should head into the 70s, although it could be a little cooler just north, so we’ll need to watch for small changes. Confidence: Medium-High

The next front is closing in by Tuesday. It’s still rather warm, but more cloudiness is likely. Some late-day showers or rumbles are possible as well. It’s becoming that time of year! Highs are in the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium