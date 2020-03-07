

Plum blossoms on R Street NW. (C JRCook/Flickr)

A massive ocean storm created windy conditions around the region today, taking some of the joy out of another 50-plus-degree day. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, but don’t sleep in too late. You won’t want to waste a minute of the lovely weather on tap.

Through Tonight: Gusty winds should fall off rather quickly this evening and will become nearly calm overnight. Clear skies and calm winds means cold temperatures, and that’s what we are in for. Lows should easily fall into the 20s just about everywhere except downtown, where the temperature will bottom out around 32 degrees.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Some pretty gorgeous weather for Sunday. High pressure will be close by, keeping skies mostly sunny and winds light and pushing temperatures close to the 60-degree mark. It will stay mostly clear and mild Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Fire season in the Mid-Atlantic: March is about peak time for wildfire concerns around the DMV. And wouldn’t you know it? Today’s gusty winds and low humidity values have prompted this advisory message from the NWS. Keep the barbecues tightly sealed.

