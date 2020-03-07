

The Polar Plunge into the Potomac River was held Saturday at Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse in Dumfries, Va. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)

The high temperature one week ago in Washington was 39 degrees, and the water in the Potomac River was 42 degrees. A wind from the northwest at 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph provided a wind chill in the 20s. It was a cold day to take a plunge into the river!

The 18th annual Polar Plunge was held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse, located on the western shore of the Potomac River near Dumfries, Va., with the goal to raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation which supports research to find cures for childhood cancers. The turnout for the event was good, considering the cold and blustery conditions.

I positioned myself on a pier over the water to get a good view and to shoot photos. We’ve had a warm winter this year, but Saturday was seriously chilly. I shivered on the pier while waiting for the event to begin.

At 1 p.m., the “polar plungers” were sent into the river in waves, often based on a team or a grouping of friends. Many wore costumes, and almost everyone ran enthusiastically into the frigid water.

The water was very shallow near shore, which meant the participants had to run or walk a fairly long distance into the river to find water deep enough to take a plunge. Their long trek through the cold water was fun to watch, particularly the facial expressions of the plungers as their bodies became submerged in the frigid water.

A few participants turned back early, but most ventured into waist-deep water and took a plunge over their heads or up to their necks. The retreat out of the water was often just as quick as the charge into it. A heated tent on the beach provided warmth before and after the plunge.

The event was quite entertaining and was held for a very good cause. Everyone seemed to have a good time. More photos are below.

Note: Because of the strong northwest winds Saturday, there was a small blowout of the Potomac River which produced unusually shallow water for the event.



The facial expressions of polar plungers were fun to watch. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



The water was shallow near shore which meant the participants had to run or walk a fairly long distance into the river to find water deep enough to take a plunge. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



A group of polar plungers, some dressed to the nines, make their way into the water. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



A fire-rescue boat was docked nearby in case a participant needed help. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



Santa and Rudolph charge into the river. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



Santa could not keep up with Rudolph and face-planted. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



A show of unity while entering the river. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



This participant remembered the Titanic and dressed accordingly as he took the plunge. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



These two polar plungers chose not to venture into deep water and took their plunge in shallow water, near the beach. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)



This polar plunger took his love for bacon to the next level. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)