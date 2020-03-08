A controlled burn near the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Va., on Sunday caused smoky conditions across the Washington region.

The burn was conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of Quantico Fire and Emergency Services. “We have been conducting back burns to control wildfires set by troop training in this area since Wednesday,” officials said.

A steady breeze from the south and southwest at about 10 mph carried the smoke plume directly over Fairfax and Montgomery counties and the District. The odorous plume, which briefly reduced visibility on an otherwise clear day, could be seen on weather radar and satellite imagery.

Ryan Stauffer, an expert on air pollution at NASA, said four air-quality monitors in the District registered a spike in pollution as the smoke wafted through. Fine particulate matter increased from a background level of 5 micrograms per cubic meter of air to about 30. The increase was enough to affect those sensitive to pollution, Stauffer said. The federal government’s air-quality index for metro Washington dropped from good to moderate because of the smoke.

The burn prompted local agencies across the region to post advisories on social media.

If you live in Burke & Fairfax Station areas you might see or smell smoke in your neighborhood. The U.S. Forest Service is doing a controlled burn of appr 2,000 acres near Quantico. Winds are shifting smoke & ash throughout @fairfaxcounty. The burn is expected to last 2 days. pic.twitter.com/Xn0Cl8hFxd — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 8, 2020

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.