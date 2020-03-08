

Signs of spring in the District. (Jim Havard via Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

9/10: After a lingering morning chill, mild and sunny is a spectacular way to close the weekend, and to welcome our extra hour of evening daylight.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny, warmer, lighter winds. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

Sunny, warmer, lighter winds. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s. Tonight: Clear skies and light winds. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Clear skies and light winds. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow: Nice and sunny! Highs: Near 70.

Forecast in detail

We’ve settled into a fairly repetitive weekend pattern lately with a chilly and/or rainy Saturday followed by a rather pleasant Sunday, and this weekend is no different. Without yesterday’s pesky wind from the north, temperatures rise to near or past 60 today with a ton of sun. It gets even better tomorrow with highs near 70, so make your outdoor lunch plans now! A cold front brings clouds and a few showers on Tuesday, but temperatures remain mild through midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Early morning temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s begin a steady climb once the sun rises. And rise it shall! Sunshine dominates, and with a light breeze from the south-southwest, afternoon highs should reach near 60 to the low 60s. A nice day to enjoy an “extra hour” of daylight! Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds remain the story this evening and overnight. It’s not quite as chilly as the past few nights thanks to a light wind from the south, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

Tomorrow (Monday): If you can find a reason to get outside on Monday, I highly suggest you do it. Sidewalk lunch spots should be packed as sunny skies remain and temperatures grow even warmer. Look for afternoon highs near 70 — right in the sweet spot of our Nice Day criteria — with some thin, high clouds starting to stream in toward evening. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase and lower during the evening and overnight as our next front starts to approach the area. Temperatures remain mild with lows only dropping to the 50s. By morning, don’t be surprised to see a few showers approaching from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Occasional showers are likely Tuesday as the front crosses the region, but with little moisture to work with they should be on the light side. Outside of the showers, it’s not a bad day, with highs well into the 60s despite mainly cloudy skies. Winds from the southwest turn a bit gusty as well. A few light showers may linger during the evening before dwindling overnight as lows dip to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

The front stalls to our south on Wednesday so skies don’t completely clear out. But we should see partly sunny skies, and with no real push of colder air behind the front, highs should get back into the 60s. A few showers could pop up by late afternoon or evening as another system approaches from the west. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.