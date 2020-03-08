

Today was about as dry as it gets in these parts as dew-point values hovered in the single digits and teens. Dry also means no clouds (save for haze from a controlled fire in Quantico, Va.) as temperatures peaked around 60. Not too shabby for March, but Monday’s weather will be even better.

Through tonight: Mostly clear and mild overnight. Perfect conditions to gaze up at the full Worm Moon. Winds will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph, keeping low temperatures on the mild side, ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Is it March or May? Mostly sunny and quite warm on Monday, with light southerly winds pushing temperatures well above normal. High temperatures should easily end up in the low 70s. Just a fantastic weather day in general. Clouds will slowly build tomorrow night, but it will remain mild, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Supermoon Part 1: Yes, it’s called the Worm Moon. You can look it up yourselves to find out why. But tonight’s full moon is also the first of three supermoons in 2020. What’s a supermoon, you say? I’ll give you a link to answer that one. Snap some pictures tonight and send them our way!

