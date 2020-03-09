

A spring scene at the Washington Monument Sunday. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

9/10: It’s hard to think of March weather that could be much finer. Let’s keep the smoke out of the air this time.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 69 to 74.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs: 65 to 70.

Forecast in detail

While today’s the week’s warmest day, a mild weather pattern hangs around through the workweek in which highs should top 60 each day. But passing cool fronts bring a chance of showers tomorrow, Wednesday night and late Friday. The weekend features the week’s worst weather, with cool temperatures and a chance of rain.

Capital Weather Gang Nice Day logo

Today (Monday): This is arguably the nicest day of 2020 so far with sunshine, light winds (from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph), and highs in the low 70s. These temperatures are some 15 to 20 degrees above normal, but nowhere near records, which are over 80 degrees. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase with a slight chance of a shower by dawn (mainly in our western areas). Overnight lows settle near 50 with light winds from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some showers are likely to pass through the region, probably between the morning and mid-afternoon, but more often than not it’s dry. Skies are mostly cloudy and it’s still quite mild, with highs 65 to 70. It’s quite breezy, with winds sustained out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloud cover gradually decreases and it turns a bit cooler. Lows range from 40 to 45 as winds come in from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’re in between weather system on Wednesday, which should feature partly sunny skies and somewhat cooler high temperatures near 60. Cloudy at night with a few showers possible, and lows near 45. Confidence: Medium-HIgh

Thursday and most of Friday should be decent days with partly sunny skies and highs 60 to 65. Lows Thursday night are near 45 under partly cloudy skies. By late Friday and especially Friday night, some showers are likely as a cold front approaches. Confidence: Medium-High

Cooler air oozes into the region over the weekend and some rain is likely, especially Saturday. Highs both days may struggle to do much better than 50, with lows near 40 at night. Confidence: Low-Medium

