

Moonrise (George Jiang/Flickr)

It was the warmest day of the year across the region as highs reached the low and mid-70s in most spots, some 20 degrees above average. It remains very nice through the evening if you would like to take in some of that wonderful light! We’ll see more clouds tomorrow. Showers are a good bet.

[Winter is over in Washington, although it hardly arrived]

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Try to take a few minutes to enjoy the evening. It is beautiful through sunset. Clouds increase this evening and through the night. At first, it’s mainly at the high levels, but a few showers are possible by sunrise. Lows are closer to average highs this time of the year, or mainly near 50 to the low 50s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some passing showers. It’s pretty light in most spots, perhaps a tenth of an inch or so. Temperatures try for the mid-60s, although it could be a struggle with the clouds and rain. If we do see enough sun, an afternoon thunderstorm or two is possible. Winds are from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 223.00 grains per cubic meter.

Warm wins: The story of 2020 has been warmth. We’re running third warmest start to the year on record for Washington. Including today, the city has recorded 15 colder-than-normal days since Jan. 1 and 54 warmer than normal.



Temperatures compared to normal from Jan. 1 through March 9 in Washington.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.