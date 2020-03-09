

Three-day rainfall forecast in Los Angeles from European model. (PivotalWeather.com)

Southern California’s 2019-2020 water year got off to a solid start, with a record-setting bomb cyclone dropping buckets on Thanksgiving followed up by a pair of storms in the days surrounding Christmas.

But unfortunately for those hoping Los Angeles could enjoy above-average precipitation in back-to-back years, no one knew the next big rainmaker would hold off until nearly St. Patrick’s Day.

An atmospheric river (AR) of potentially moderate strength is expected to make landfall late Monday, and forecasts are calling for 1 to 3 inches of rain across the Southland through Thursday, with south-facing mountains and foothills perhaps taking in as much as 4 to 4 1/2 inches.

Here's the latest storm total rainfall expected with this storm system. Rainfall amounts are expected to from 1-3 inches with local amounts up to 4 inches. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/tk4vrnve4G — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 9, 2020

The storm’s peak is expected to run from midday Tuesday into the evening.

“ (H)ourly rainfall rates will reach 0.50" per hour,” said the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office, “with some locations possibly reaching 0.75" per hour, which would translate to flood advisory thresholds for the recent burn areas.

“This will still need to be monitored as future models could show rainfall rates reaching near 1 inch per hour.”

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E) says there is a high probability the counties of Orange and San Diego will experience an AR2 (“mostly beneficial, also hazardous”) on the 0 to 5 scale for atmospheric rivers, which measures how much airborne moisture is present against how long that water stays around. To the south, Baja California could see a strong AR (Category 3 — “balance of beneficial and hazardous”).

The storm also will pack enough instability for the development of thunderstorms from the Central Coast southward, with small hail and offshore waterspouts possible, as well as wind gusts from the southeast up to 40 mph.

At work is the interaction between a cutoff zone of low pressure a few hundred miles southwest of San Diego and tropical moisture over the Eastern Pacific. Because of the warm origins of the moisture’s source, snow is not expected to be an issue for those driving through the region’s elevated mountain passes. But at 8,000 feet and above, the AR could drop as much as a foot.



(National Weather Service)

Although Southern California is not officially in a drought, abnormally dry conditions prevail from Hearst Castle and Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County to the border of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

To blame is one of the driest January/February spans in the region’s recorded climatological history. In most areas, rainfall generally averaged well less than 10 percent of normal. Downtown Los Angeles’ official recording station took in only 0.36 inches of rain during the first two months of 2020 — 5 percent of normal and the fourth-driest January/February combination since records began.

And this came after such a promising start to the water year, which began in October. When the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl kicked off Jan. 1, precipitation at nearby Hollywood Burbank Airport for the three preceding months was 6.2 inches — close to 40 percent above average.

Putting together the dry/wet/dry cycles, the region is trailing historic norms. Through Sunday evening, precipitation on the University of Southern California’s campus since Oct. 1 stood at 7.34 inches — 62 percent of the water-year average of 11.8 inches.

As a result, the CW3E gives Southern California (save for parts of the extreme southeast) only about a 1-in-4 chance of reaching 100 percent of normal water-year precipitation.

But this storm will move the needle in the right direction. And the NWS-Los Angeles already is predicting the possibility of more precipitation by next weekend: “(M)odels were indicating (an) increasing chance for showers as another upper low and associated trough will move south out of northern California into Southern California.

“This system will be much colder and likely bring snow to the lower elevations.”

While Northern California will miss most of the rain from the early-week atmospheric river, the late-week storm system offers better chances. Any rain there is welcome after the driest winter on record in many cities, including San Francisco.

