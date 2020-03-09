

Magnolias blooming in Lafayette Square on Sunday. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Winter was barely perceptible in Washington this year and now, we can put a fork in it. We see no more potential for enduring cold or substantial snowfall. Spring is here.

Our what is known as winter was about as tame as it gets. Temperatures averaged nearly 5 degrees above normal, and the period from December through February ranked as the seventh warmest on record. Days with highs in the 50s or warmer outnumbered those in the 40s or colder (54 percent of the days between December and February hit at least 50 degrees).

The snowfall output was meager, with only 0.6 inches falling, the third lowest amount on record. During February, typically Washington’s snowiest month, just a trace of snow was observed.

Spring is clearly in the air. Flowers started blooming in February and, based on the emergence of tree leaves and other vegetation, the USA Phenology Network indicated spring reached Washington at the beginning of March (more than three weeks ahead of schedule).

[Cherry blossom forecast: Peak bloom in Washington around March 27, several days early]



The USA National Phenology Network “spring leaf index” indicates the arrival of spring as far north as New York City as of Monday. (USA National Phenology Network)

We arguably might have declared winter over on March 1. After a few chilly days to end February, every day this month has hit at least 50 degrees.

Temperatures this week are forecast to be at least 60 degrees through Friday or Saturday.

Spring will hit a bit of a speed bump later this weekend, and it’s possible highs will only be in the 40s Sunday and/or Monday.



European modeling system 15-day temperature forecast. (WeatherBell)

Every year, we remind readers that once we declare winter over, it is totally normal to have brief bouts of chilly weather during spring, even into May.

Our pronouncement of spring’s arrival doesn’t mean every day will be sunny and mild. In fact, spring can and does occasionally deliver some cold, raw days and, once in a while, even wet snow.

Based on long-range projections, we expect to have some more bouts of chilly weather. In addition to Sunday and Monday, the last 10 days of March may bring a brief period of below average temperatures, according to Capital Weather Gang’s Matt Rogers, who specializes in long-range forecasting. Until then, however, temperatures should generally average above normal.

To declare winter over, we need the following criteria to be met:

No identifiable threat of accumulating snow in long-range forecasts that could remain on the ground for 12 hours or more.

No identifiable threat of cold weather lasting more than 48 hours, when we define cold weather as highs in the 40s (or colder) and lows below freezing in Washington (as measured at Reagan National).

We started the tradition of declaring an end to winter in 2014. This year’s declaration is among the earliest (and could have been made even earlier, on March 1).

Last year, we made the declaration on March 27. Here are the dates from earlier years:

2018: April 10

2017: March 24

2016: March 7

2015: March 30

2014: March 28

In most years, springlike weather prevailed after the stated dates. But, in 2014, it snowed two days after we declared winter over. Mother Nature, once in a while, offers a surprise, and the earlier we declare the season over, the greater the risk of such an outcome.