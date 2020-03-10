

The full worm moon rises over Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

7/10: Slight minus with rain upon us, but warmth sticks around as showers wet the ground

Express forecast

Today: Few scattered showers, cloudy. Highs: 67-72.

Few scattered showers, cloudy. Highs: 67-72. Tonight: Evening shower. Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-45.

Evening shower. Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-45. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 60-65.

Forecast in detail

Clouds and periodic showers with even a scattered thunderstorm today deliver some much-needed moisture, as temperatures stay well above average. Dry conditions return for Wednesday and Thursday before another showery system Friday. The weekend is looking mixed right now with some sun possible, but cooler 50s for highs Saturday and then showers with cooler weather Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy skies with only a few waves of showers moving through during the day, but most of the day is dry. Afternoon to early-evening showers could include a rumble of thunder. Temperatures are still warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph could gust to 20 to 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, with mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures cool back to the low to mid-40s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph shift to come from the northwest late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies in the morning will turn partly cloudy by late afternoon as another weather system slowly approaches. Highs run in the low to mid-60s with a light breeze from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s in the city to the low 40s in the outer suburbs. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday should be partly cloudy as the next weather system continues its approach. Highs reach the low to mid-60s. Thursday night looks mostly cloudy with showers possible after midnight as warmer lows settle in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with showers at times as temperatures spike ahead of a late-day cold front: Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Clearing skies and turning cooler to colder Friday night with lows in the low to mid-40s in the cities and the 30s in the outer suburbs. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is cooler but at least delivers partly to mostly sunny skies for part of Saturday, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. More clouds continue Saturday night, with lows ranging through the colder 30s into the low 40s. Sunday looks cloudy, with showers or light rain at times as temperatures manage to make it only into the upper 40s to low 50s for highs (cooler than average). Confidence: Low-Medium

