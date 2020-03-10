

Low-topped tornadic rain showers drop twisters just west of the Washington metro on Feb. 7, 2020. (GR2 Analyst)

Feb. 7, 2020, started as an ordinary Friday in the western suburbs Washington. Temperatures were in the lower 50s, a stiff breeze was blowing in from the south, and gusty showers were in the forecast. Then, midway into the morning commute, a tornado snaked its way down from the misty skies.

It struck Leesburg, Va., shortly after 7:20 a.m. Within two hours, four other tornadoes would follow suit, as would more than 100 reports of damaging wind across a wide swath of the Mid-Atlantic. The outbreak came on a day when “no thunderstorms [were] forecast” by the Storm Prediction Center and the National Weather Service was anticipating a relatively uneventful cold frontal passage.

What happened isn’t an isolated incident. Middle Tennessee is still recovering from deadly tornadoes that formed under related circumstances last week, in which the air was spinning fast but lacking in the fuel often required for violent storms.

Spin-ups in these situations are not uncommon but are dreaded by forecasters. These tornadoes, known for their erratic behavior and unpredictability, torment forecasters and wreak havoc where they hit. And, oddly enough, they don’t even need a true thunderstorm to form.

Ingredients of a tornado



An EF-4 tornado decimated parts of Tuscaloosa, Ala., on April 27, 2011. (Dusty Compton/AP)

Tornadoes, and tornadic thunderstorms, require two main ingredients to form: lift and spin.

Lift is by a quantity known as CAPE — or Convective Available Potential Energy. It’s calculated by determining the extent to which a pocket of air’s density will allow it to rise.

But for storms to rotate, spin is required. We call that effect shear. That describes a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. In environments with sufficient wind shear, any cloud that spans multiple layers will experience a twisting force that causes it to rotate.

Most tornadic thunderstorms we’re used to feature plentiful CAPE, with towering thunderheads looming above on warm, humid days. But on the opposite end of the spectrum lurks a sneakier beast — the high-shear, low-CAPE tornado.

When and where high shear/low CAPE tornadoes strike



Schematic evolution of a QLCS-type squall line.

High-shear, low-CAPE tornadoes don’t require much heat or humidity to form; under the right conditions, they can spin up with temperatures in the 40s.

They result generally when wind shear is anomalously high or extreme, compensating for a lack of thunderstorm “fuel.”

These environments are most common in the cooler months, when the atmosphere is starved of heat and moisture but is riddled with shear. That’s because the jet stream — a current of swiftly moving air in the mid- to upper atmosphere — dives south during the wintertime, spilling wind energy over the Lower 48 and enhancing turning of the winds.

High-shear, low-CAPE tornadoes can occur in the dead of night or the heart of winter. No place in the Lower 48 is immune to them. They tend to last only a couple minutes or even seconds and to be extremely tough to detect on radar, at times forming and dissipating in between radar scans.

Notable examples



Tornadoes overnight Jan. 29-30, 2013, in Middle Tennessee associated with a high-shear, low-CAPE environment. (NWS/NOAA)

Part of what made last week’s tornadoes in Tennessee so tricky to forecast was that they formed in a high-shear, low-CAPE environment. Such environments are particularly common and challenging in places like the Tennessee Valley.

Krissy Hurley is the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Nashville. She explained that, with high-shear, low-CAPE setups, two nearly identical environments can yield wildly different results.

“We’re always trying to figure out what pushes [some of these events] over the edge,” Hurley said. “Sometimes we’ll have a spin-up tornado, yet other events just like it where nothing occurred.”

Hurley mentioned that her area has seen a half dozen or so high-shear, low-CAPE setups this year. Her team is working to pinpoint why some produced tornadoes and severe thunderstorms while others did not.

“We had two big events on February 5 and February 12,” Hurley said. “But why those two events, and not the ones prior?

One high shear/low CAPE event occurred during the early morning hours of January 30, 2013. It dropped 24 tornadoes on Middle Tennessee.

High-shear, low-CAPE tornadoes can spin up far from tornado alley. An EF-1 tornado did exactly that on Aug. 22, 2016, in Concord, Mass. — at 3:20 a.m. Even stranger was that it dropped from a measly rain shower too shallow to produce any lightning — yet the National Weather Service still managed to hoist a tornado warning long in advance.

But that’s not always the case. The Feb. 7, 2020, Mid-Atlantic severe weather barrage shows how challenging these quick-hitting tornadoes can be, especially from a warning standpoint.

“We train a lot on those types of tornadoes,” said Chris Strong, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va.

Types of storms



The evolution of a bowing segment producing a “kink in the line” with storms on Feb. 7, 2020, in the Washington area. (Radarscope/Jeff Halverson)

High-shear, low-CAPE setups can yield an array of possible outcomes. Perhaps the most common is a squall line with embedded circulations. Those are known as quasi-linear convective systems.

Robert Trapp is a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois. He researches the dynamics of high-shear, low-CAPE events, especially those that produce quasi-linear convective systems.

“We know a lot of these events tend to be fairly strongly tied to cold fronts,” Trapp said. “But we don’t understand the processes of the front that contribute to tornado formation.”

These types of highly-sheared squall lines can feature dozens of embedded “kinks in the line,” each capable of generating miniature rotations. A single vortex is generally pretty fleeting. Quasi-linear convective systems squall lines are most common between March and May, but also common in the fall.

Warning challenges

High-shear, low-CAPE tornadoes, particularly those that spin up abruptly on the leading edge of thunderstorm lines, are extremely tricky to issue warnings for. Trapp feels forecasters ought to have a game plan going into the event for how they want to handle it.

“These things are really hard to deal with operationally,” he said. “They can be extensive in size, a hundred [miles] in length, and a tornado could form anywhere along one. [But] consider that tornadoes are typically just a few hundred meters in diameter.”

The fact that they frequently occur at night also means that the National Weather Service can’t rely on storm spotters for visual confirmation of any suspected tornadoes. Ordinarily, that’s not an issue — but the circulations associated with these low-topped tornadoes are generally so shallow that radar beams risk overshooting them. In addition to being a pain to forecast, they are tricky to detect.

“A way to warn these is often to blanket the line in tornado warnings,” Trapp said. “But forecasters really struggle with this. I don’t know if anyone really has a good answer to solve this problem.”

At the National Center for Atmospheric Research, research scientist Julie Demuth is focusing on this issue. She says communicating low-risk-but-high-stakes scenarios to the public is enormously difficult.

“I think one of the challenges we run into is high-impact, low-probability events. The weather community really worries about false alarms. How do we properly make people aware about low-probability events, since there’s a really, really, really high probability they won’t be affected? We have to be careful to avoid over-alerting.”

Awareness and anticipation

In many severe weather situations, it’s possible to spot a potential threat days or even a week ahead. But that’s usually not the case with high-shear, low-CAPE tornadoes. Because of the marginal nature of most setups, “a lot of time, [models] won’t handle that sort of environment until 1 to 2 hours before,” Hurley said.

That can become problematic from a communications standpoint, Demuth noted. She says that warnings of imminent weather are most effective when people are anticipating the threat of severe weather; that’s generally not the case in situations evolving as quickly as high-shear, low-CAPE setups.

“We have to recognize that warnings are most effective when they’re not completely out of the blue,” Demuth said. “Let’s say overnight. Does just knowing about [a potential threat] then change the way the way people set up the possibility of being alerted?”

Social science research says yes — especially if the event occurs overnight, which is a frequent complicating factor of high-shear, low-CAPE setups.

“I’ve actually interviewed people after a nocturnal event. They just made sure their cellphone was turned up overnight so if they got a [wireless emergency alert], they would hear it.”

She argues that getting better at predicting potential high-shear, low-CAPE setups in advance is vitally important so that people can “make sense of [warning] information when they actually get it,” rather than spending time orienting oneself and catching up.

“They have to have a sense of the severe weather threat before they go to bed,” Demuth said.

Most important, it’s time that people drop their definition of “tornado weather” as being warm and humid. High-shear, low-CAPE setups simply don’t favor that.

“People rely on those environmental cues,” Demuth said.

But with high-shear, low-CAPE tornadoes, they are likely to be absent.