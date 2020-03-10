Following Washington’s warmest day of 2020, March’s full moon beamed in the evening sky Monday. According to some definitions, the full moon met the criteria of a supermoon since it occurred near the closest point in its orbit around the Earth, known as perigee.
March’s full moon earned the nickname “worm” moon because it occurs when the ground is softening and earthworms and grubs emerge from dormancy, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
This month’s supermoon is the second in a row and among four that will occur this year. February’s “snow” moon also met supermoon criteria, and so will another moon in March and one in April.
NASA says supermoons can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than moons that are farthest away from Earth in their orbits.
Taking advantage of the balmy weather, photographers captured gorgeous views of the plump moon rising in the eastern sky. See a selection from the Washington region and other areas below.
Photos
And here are some more photos from other locations …