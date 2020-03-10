

The “worm” moon rises over Washington on Monday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Following Washington’s warmest day of 2020, March’s full moon beamed in the evening sky Monday. According to some definitions, the full moon met the criteria of a supermoon since it occurred near the closest point in its orbit around the Earth, known as perigee.

March’s full moon earned the nickname “worm” moon because it occurs when the ground is softening and earthworms and grubs emerge from dormancy, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.



The “worm” moon rises over Washington. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

This month’s supermoon is the second in a row and among four that will occur this year. February’s “snow” moon also met supermoon criteria, and so will another moon in March and one in April.

NASA says supermoons can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than moons that are farthest away from Earth in their orbits.



A jet flies northbound as the nearly full moon rises over Washington on Sunday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Taking advantage of the balmy weather, photographers captured gorgeous views of the plump moon rising in the eastern sky. See a selection from the Washington region and other areas below.

Photos

Check out pictures of tonight's full Moon rising behind the U.S. Capitol! 🌕 #Supermoon More 📷 - https://t.co/5btzXpR9AR pic.twitter.com/ma8WjfE9i3 — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) March 10, 2020

And here are some more photos from other locations …



The supermoon rises behind the steeple of the Unitarian Memorial Church in Fairhaven, Mass., on Monday. (Peter Pereira/New Bedford Standard-Times/AP)



A view of the supermoon in Santander, Cantabria, in northern Spain on Monday. (Pedro Puente Hoyos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



The supermoon shines over the Camlica mosque in Istanbul on Monday. (Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Today's fullmoon rising over Seattle and I got lucky with that ferry timing too. Yes, it is one single shot. pic.twitter.com/TMEew96M7E — Sigma Sreedharan (@sigmas) March 10, 2020

Last evenings #Supermoon rising next to the @EmpireStateBldg in New York City. pic.twitter.com/NHsRtgW83h — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) March 10, 2020

Beautiful rising #SuperMoon from Pine Knoll Shores NC. Notice how refraction distorts the light, as it passes through more atmosphere near the horizon. Image : Jennifer Jones Bryan pic.twitter.com/Ffqh78L1iJ — Tony Rice (@rtphokie) March 10, 2020

Tonight's rise of the Full Worm Grasshopper Supermoon (or something thereabouts) behind Whaleback Light.

Round pushpin Fort Stark | New Castle, NH#NHwx #StormHour #supermoon pic.twitter.com/LoG1sxcZDp — Rob Wright Images (@RobWrightImages) March 10, 2020