

A view across the Potomac from Arlington. (Erinn Shirley/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, even though we’re on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: Mostly dry with near-normal highs is pretty nice for mid-March, but the clouds and cooler air hold the digit back just a bit.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler, a few light p.m. showers? Highs: 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler, a few light p.m. showers? Highs: 50s. Tonight: Chance of a few light showers. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Chance of a few light showers. Lows: Low to mid-40s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast in detail

No big storms coming through the next several days, but plenty of clouds as we move into a somewhat unsettled pattern. Temperatures are considerably cooler today, with a few sprinkles or light showers possible this afternoon and evening. We’ll trend a bit warmer tomorrow before shower chances return tomorrow night into Friday morning, followed by a warm Friday afternoon with highs near or past 70.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Considerably cooler today behind last night’s cold front. Partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures don’t get much of a boost. We’re stuck in the 40s through the morning hours, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers during the afternoon, with light winds from the east and northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Still a few sprinkles or light showers possible during the evening, with some fog or mist possible overnight. Temperatures in the low to mid-40s with cloudy skies and calm winds. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Light winds from the east during the morning come more from the southeast in the afternoon. That should lift temperatures just a bit, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower chances return during the evening and overnight. Cloudy skies help keep temperatures up, with lows only dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Shower chances continue into Friday morning, followed by a dry and warm afternoon. Winds pick up from the west during the afternoon as skies turn partly sunny and highs climb to the upper 60s to mid-70s. A cold front comes through Friday night, with breezy conditions and lows sinking back into the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

High pressure should keep us dry and partly sunny on Saturday, with diminishing winds and highs in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Yet another system brings the possibility of showers Saturday night into Sunday, with Saturday night lows near 40 and Sunday highs near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.