

A potent West Coast storm system battered Southern California with wind and rain Tuesday. (RAMMB/CIRA/NOAA)

A potent spring storm is moving east after soaking a swath of Southern California and bringing severe weather to portions of the Mojave Desert.

Several tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a bizarre supercell thunderstorm churned across rural countryside, dropping heavy rain on the same region that was rattled by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in July.

After dousing Southern California, flooding rains will overspread much of Arizona in the coming days, with up to 4 inches possible in the high terrain north of Phoenix.

It’s all thanks to a massive Pacific storm that spans nearly 1,000 miles. Along its southern periphery, a ripping highway of moisture is fueling the downpours.

Those same downpours will continue to trek east with time, potentially bringing one of the rainiest days in more than a year to places like Phoenix.

The storm’s effects so far

Radar shows scattered showers have moved further inland but continue across the area #castorm #CAWX pic.twitter.com/SNDBbETc37 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 10, 2020

Just over a third of an inch of rain fell Tuesday at San Diego International Airport, which recorded its highest March humidity since 1973. That rain amount may not sound like much, but it’s actually the greatest single-day total the city has seen all year. Just to the north, rain between Monday and Tuesday reached 1.5 to 2 inches.

Much of Southern California’s precipitation comes in the wintertime, when sprawling Pacific systems drag “atmospheric rivers” ashore and spark bouts of heavy rainfall. But this past winter featured one of the driest January-February periods on record in the region.

This storm has helped make up for the rainfall deficit in some areas. Birch Hill in San Diego County posted 2.35 inches through early Wednesday.

Around Los Angeles, rain was somewhat less than forecast. The city posted just 0.3 inches Sunday through Tuesday, but that was still enough to be the most since mid-January. Some areas surrounding the city saw more than 2 inches of rain.

Image showing the radar estimated rainfall totals for this storm through 7:00 am this morning.



Showers and a chance of thunderstorms will continue in the area through this afternoon.#CAwx #LArain #SoCal #LAweather pic.twitter.com/JkvOHECy6Y — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 11, 2020

The storm system brought wind in addition to rain. A stiff breeze produced 30 to 40 mph gusts in the Los Angeles metro, with a 53 mph wind gust along the Santa Barbara County coastline and winds to 58 mph in La Cumbre Peak in the nearby mountains.

Thunderstorms even rumbled across Southern California as well, including a few supercell — or rotating — thunderstorms. One vigorous cell near Ridgecrest, about two and a half hours north of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, prompted a tornado warning shortly before 7 p.m. The warning remained in effect for nearly an hour and a half as the ominous thunderhead whirled.

In a very close-up storm-centered view of the developing supercells for which #tornado warnings were issued, you can see rotation (h/t @weatherdak) and also check out the anvil from upstream blowing over the storms and representing the shear #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZfIhiu03c8 — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) March 11, 2020

Social media captured the storm, with a sculpted base and a prevalent “wall cloud.” That’s a lowering beneath the storm as warm air surges in to fuel the spinning updraft. A possible funnel cloud is visible where that rotation is likely concentrated a bit better. There’s even a developing “clear slot” on the far left where cool, dry air descending from behind the storm bites into the clouds and tightens the updraft’s rotation.

There were no indications that a tornado actually touched down.

[From May: This ‘breathtaking’ cloud would be impressive in Tornado Alley, but a Californian witnessed the meteorological marvel]

Here’s a look at the base of this evening’s #tornado warned storm near California City, CA at 6:15 PM PDT.



Photo sent in by: Vitor Rocha#weather #stormhour #cawx #wx pic.twitter.com/X8CjVqbdPk — Nash from Nashville (@NashWX) March 11, 2020

On Wednesday morning, beautiful rainbows were seen in some areas from some lingering showers:

In spite of all the crazy news out there in the world lately, this just happened in Ventura. @CountyVentura @VCFD_PIO @NWSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/H6Lzv9GXRF — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) March 11, 2020

What comes next

As of Wednesday, severe thunderstorms were not anticipated in the West, but the concern was growing for potential flooding rainfall over much of Arizona. Flash flood watches are up for the desert of Southern California, extreme southern Nevada, and even much of western Arizona as the plume of heaviest moisture shifts east.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected intermittently through early Friday in Phoenix, the flash flood watch kicking in around midday Thursday before the heaviest downpours work in.

Storm totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the mountainous terrain north of Phoenix, with lesser amounts of 1 to 2 inches probable over much of the Lower Deserts.

Thursday could rival the wettest day in Phoenix since October of 2018. Since then, only two days have gone down in the books with more than an inch of precipitation recorded.

Contributing to the impressive rain totals in the Desert Southwest is an active subtropical jet stream. Jet streams are rivers of wind in the upper atmosphere. As the polar jet, within which this storm system is cradled, dives south, the subtropical jet will roar in from the southwest with a steady flow of Pacific moisture. That cooperation and “phasing” of the two jet streams will intensify the storm system.

Something we've seen lately: An active subtropical jet.



Something we've not seen lately: A swirl in a position to bring rain to #SoCal. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ysKQugRj6Q — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) March 10, 2020

The same storm system will help bring heavy rain to portions of the central Plains and Ozark Plateau this weekend. It will also reinforce a stubborn pattern of West Coast chill and East Coast warmth for much of middle March.



Another soggy batch of weather is expected later this week; these are National Weather Service estimates between Thursday and Saturday. (NWS)

Meanwhile, another stretch of wet weather and heavy rainfall is expected for parts of the West Coast this weekend, focused initially in Northern California before perhaps sinking south early next week. This rain will be highly beneficial following the driest winter on record in many areas of Northern California.