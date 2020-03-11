

Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds drift over the Washington Monument on Monday evening. (Jeff Norman)

You don’t need an ocean to get waves.

Residents of the District, Maryland, Virginia and even New Jersey spotted a rare cloud formation Monday night. A procession of undulations formed overhead, toppling over like caricature ocean waves before curling back on themselves and dissipating. The display was seen about a half-hour before sunset and lasted until the sky was swallowed by the hues of twilight.

These odd eddies have an equally bizarre name: Kelvin-Helmholtz waves. They’re fleeting and uncommon — certainly worth some hefty points for any cloud-watcher keeping score. Kelvin-Helmholtz waves are an indicator of strong winds and turbulence aloft, but ordinarily form in relatively stable atmospheres.

How do they form?



Kelvin-Helmholtz waves over the D.C. area Monday evening. (Twitter @4seams)

When the weather is calm and the environment stratified, layers of air stack atop each other without much mixing. It’s sort of like an undisturbed bottle of salad dressing: All the different ingredients settle into layers based on their respective density. Unless you add localized sources of heat or outside force, there’s not much that’s going to make them mix.

That was the case in Monday’s atmosphere, which was stoutly layered.

[Rare wave clouds rolled through the sky over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia on Tuesday: ‘It was so amazing’]

Once in a while, it’s possible to get a little bit of local disruption, in which a tiny pocket of air will ride above or below where it’s supposed to be based on its density. It will oscillate up and down like a bobber at a given frequency until settling back at its “equilibrium position.” The time taken for this up and down is usually about 10 minutes.

The secret ingredient: Shear

That explains the rise and fall of the waves, but what makes them roll like actual waves? Wind shear. In other words, a change of wind speed with height.

The upper layer of air (which we can’t see) zips along faster than that below it. That means any time a pocket of air climbs, it’s swept downwind for a distance before coming back down. It’s pretty easy for one subtle disturbance to make a string of Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds.

But if air is invisible, why can we see the clouds? It’s likely the lower layer of air is a little bit more moist than the air above it. That means any pocket of air that moves upward is cooled below its dew point, condensing its moisture and forming a localized cloud. In this instance, the cloud acted a bit like a tracer, illustrating the waves’ behavior.

[Wicked cool wave clouds crash over Boston area]

Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds don’t last long. They eventually mix the air masses like a true ocean wave, eradicating the layering that initially gave rise to them. The self-destructive waves can persist for a few hours, but individual wavelets generally stick around only for 20 minutes or less.

The waves are a stunning sight, and while they can technically appear year-round, they’re most common in the winter and spring months. So next time you see waves in the sky, don’t reach for the surfboard. Instead, grab a camera. Or just take in the view and appreciate the science behind the spectacle.

[Two rare cloud formations combined were spotted over Mount Washington in New Hampshire]