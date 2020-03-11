

Steve Rogowski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, tracks a storm. (Michel du Cille/The Washington Post) (Michel duCille/The Washington Post)

With a deadly coronavirus outbreak growing in Washington state, staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s facilities in the Seattle area have sought to work from home and take other protective measures against catching the virus. In the state, the virus has infected 273 people and killed 23, with many of the deaths occurring in one nursing home.

In response, the NOAA has reduced the number of employees at its Western Regional Center in Seattle, and granted voluntary liberal leave and telework orders, per recommendations from the Federal Executive Board. However, forecasters at NOAA’s National Weather Service (NWS) have continued to work at its office locations.

[Mapping the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and worldwide]

Meanwhile, forecasters elsewhere around the country waited until Tuesday afternoon for any guidance at the national level regarding changes to leave policies and other coronavirus-related issues.

According to a memo sent to all NWS employees Tuesday afternoon and obtained by The Washington Post, NWS director Louis Uccellini said the Seattle forecast office “is continuing its operations with as much flexibility as possible.”

NOAA will be conducting a voluntary telework drill Thursday to test its capabilities of moving workers out of offices in large numbers, including its headquarters buildings in Silver Spring, Md. and Washington, D.C., the email notes.

But while certain functions can be carried out online, such as program management, news relations, and certain kinds of scientific studies, the NWS is similar to the military and intelligence community in being unable to shift to a distributed workforce despite the coronavirus pandemic.

[Trump administration wants hundreds of thousands of federal workers to be ready to telework full time]

NWS forecasters work out of 122 offices located nationwide, each of them responsible for keeping an eye on the weather across a slice of the United States. For example, the Boston forecast office issues forecasts and warnings for most of Massachusetts, parts of Connecticut and all of Rhode Island.

There are also national centers that can operate on reduced staffing, but still must function, such as the Storm Prediction Center, which issues tornado watches, the National Hurricane Center and the NOAA Satellites center that ensures the continued operation of the country’s fleet of weather satellites.

It’s not possible to issue life-saving weather warnings remotely. In addition, some of the observational data needed for weather forecasts, such as launching weather balloons, are reliant on people and equipment at these offices. Without that data, computer model projections would be less reliable.



A meteorologist prepares to launch a National Weather Service balloon. ( Benjamin C. Tankersley/Photo by Benjamin C. Tankersley for The Washington Post)

“Operational jobs cannot be done from home,” said one NWS employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about the situation.

Unlike private employers that are issuing flexible leave guidance, part of Uccellini’s email indicates that anyone who feels ill needs to use sick leave to stay home and monitor their health.

“Individuals who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, or that have a demonstrated concern, can work with their supervisor to determine the appropriate mix of leave or telework, if eligible,” the letter states, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As indicated in Uccellini’s email, the agency’s coronavirus plan calls for employees to follow their standard procedures if a weather forecast office goes offline because of staff who contract covid-19.

Each forecast office has a designated backup site that takes over responsibility for that area in the event of an emergency, and this frequently happens during severe weather operations, such as tornado outbreaks.

“I think some folks are doing contingency planning — i.e. using service backup capabilities to support an office if an outbreak locks away too many of their staff to sustain operations,” the NWS staff member said. However, they warned this could become “unsustainable” if enough employees are affected at the same time.

Uccellini clearly recognizes this risk, too. “Understanding that this situation could stress our typical service backup configuration, we are exploring alternative ways to operate and balance our service backup configurations to meet core mission requirements,” he wrote.

In response to questions about the agencies’ contingency plans, NOAA spokesman Scott Smullen said: “The National Weather Service is prepared.”

“When long-term service backup occurs, staffing is adjusted by deploying forecasters from other offices to meet staffing needs,” Smullen said via email.

“River forecast centers are backed up by the National Water Center, and the national centers backup each other. For example, the Weather Prediction Center stands ready to back up the National Hurricane Center forecast operations, if necessary."

However, NWS’s operations can be rickety on a normal day, let alone during a pandemic when staffing will be reduced.

Telecommunications outages that delay the delivery of key weather models, inhibit the ability of forecasters to issue particular products, or take out radar units or other data gathering equipment happen on a relatively routine basis. If mechanics and IT workers are put on leave or are not in position to be of assistance, either because of disease exposure or due to an agencywide policy, then it could degrade the agency’s ability to function.

Read More:

Coronavirus may have a seasonal cycle, but that doesn’t mean it will go away this summer, experts warn

Social distancing could buy U.S. valuable time against coronavirus

I’ve been working from home for eight days. The Netflix-and-quarantine life is not that chill.