Temperatures were closer to normal today, with highs mainly reaching the mid-50s, following a few days of very warm conditions. It was partly thanks to clouds that were numerous, along with a few showers. We could see a sprinkle or shower into evening, and more rain chances are around tomorrow.

Through tonight: A couple of showers are possible into the evening. They should end by sunset. Most spots will stay dry. Lows range from near 40 in the cooler suburbs to the upper 40s downtown. Winds will be light, mainly from the east.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We should see a fair amount of clouds, but probably more sunshine than today. A shower or two is possible by afternoon. The best shot for rain should hold off until near and after sunset, when a period of showers or rain becomes a good bet. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the east around 10 mph.

A beautiful flower at Meadowlark Botanical Garden, Vienna, Va. (angela n./Flickr)

Pollen update: The tree pollen count is high at 271.88 grains per cubic meter, with most tree types now coming alive thanks to recent warmth. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.

Cherry blossoms: The National Park Service bumped up its peak bloom forecast Wednesday, following a similar move by us on Tuesday. NPS is calling for March 21-24, compared to March 22 here at CWG. Now the next question might be, will there be a crowd to see them?

